Tommy Shek – Future Of Healthcare-Five Best Technical Developments In Healthcare Sector

Technology is playing a bigger and bigger role in the healthcare sector. Many medical cases, which were earlier incurable, are now cured and treated with the help of modern-day technology. There is a treatment for everything from cardiac-related issues to physical deformity.

From pacemakers for heart patients to cosmetic surgeries for better looks, the modern definition of medical science is majorly driven by technology. Here’s a rundown of the five best technical innovations in the healthcare sector that is proving to be a boon for mankind.

Pacemakers For Heart Patients

Heart pacemakers are gadgets installed inside a patient’s chest to provide controlled electrical impulses to correct the heart’s natural rhythm when your heart’s rhythm is disturbed—a pacemaker help in bringing it back to normal.

They work like little robots inside the body. For example, if the heart skips a beat, the pacemaker detects it. It signals the body’s natural electrical regulation systems so that they can send an electrical impulse to stimulate the contraction of your heart muscle.

Lip Fillers and Botox for Cosmetic Treatments

Botox is a medication often used to treat chronic muscle spasms, which are mainly caused due to nervous system problems. It also helps to reduce wrinkles on the face. It’s not a new invention but has been gaining popularity for its amazing results.

It can treat almost all types of wrinkles resulting from age and gravity. Tommy Shek, an expert and commentator of technology believes cosmetic treatments will see the most technical innovations in the years to come.

Biosensors

Biosensors help to monitor the blood glucose levels in diabetics. It is used to measure the amount of glucose in the blood, which is crucial for detecting and treating diabetes. This device also helps measure other vital signs such as blood pressure, respiration rate, and body temperature.

These sensors can be easily placed inside a capsule and work automatically using a Nernst equation. Biosensors have been used since 2000 and have been gaining popularity every year.

Surgical and Assistive Robots

Robotic surgery is a relatively new field of medicine that combines robotic technologies and advanced surgical procedures to improve patient outcomes and minimize costs. Robotic surgery or robotic-assisted surgery is used for specific conditions such as esophageal cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, etc. In addition, the robotic arms in the operation theatre can be operated by human beings from a remote place. This way, doctors can operate on patients from different places.

Artificial Limbs For Amputees

Billions of people worldwide live with some sort of disability, mostly due to acquired disorders or accidents. The most common type of disability that is seen nowadays is limb loss. Many people suffer from such conditions, and an artificial limb is like a miracle for them. However, it may not function fully as a natural limb but is still enough to provide balance and a fair appearance.

These are some of the best technology shaping the future of medical science. At this rate of development, we are destined to see some miracle in the medical field with technology. To read more such articles visit Tommy Shek’s personal blog.