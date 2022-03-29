Top 3 Features to Look for in a Portable Oxygen Concentrator

If you have low oxygen levels in your blood due to COPD or another illness, you’re all too familiar with struggling to breathe. The lack of oxygen decreases stamina, creates mobility issues, and even makes it hard to think, leading you to use a stationary oxygen concentrator to help you breathe. However, those devices can keep you confined to your house, causing your quality of life to decline.

Fortunately, you can maintain proper oxygen levels while engaging in activities with a portable oxygen concentrator (POC). With a POC, you can travel, go to events, and so much more without worrying about your oxygen levels decreasing to dangerous levels.

However, POCs vary greatly based on the features you choose. It’s smart to know what to look for when buying a portable oxygen concentrator so you can enjoy the freedom and mobility these devices can provide.

Oxygen Delivery Method

You should consult with your doctor to find out if you need a pulse flow or continuous flow portable oxygen concentrator. Pulse flow POCs deliver oxygen based on your breathing rate, meaning you’ll receive oxygen every time you inhale. However, continuous flow concentrators deliver the same amount of oxygen continuously. Thus, you’ll receive the same amount, no matter how often you inhale and exhale.

If you have enough breathing power, your doctor might recommend a pulse flow POC. However, those who lack breathing power due to a tracheostomy or another medical issue require a continuous flow of oxygen.

Your doctor also might recommend pulse flow oxygen during the day when you’re awake but continuous flow at night. Fortunately, you can find a portable oxygen concentrator that has both options. Then, you can switch to the appropriate mode depending on your needs at the time.

Speak with your doctor first to determine which option is right for your situation. Then, you can shop for a POC with the appropriate oxygen delivery method.

Battery Life

A portable oxygen concentrator will give you a new lease on life. You’ll suddenly be able to move about freely, without worrying about stopping to catch your breath. However, your POC needs ample battery life to keep the air flowing when you’re out and about. Thus, consider this when shopping for a portable oxygen concentrator.

If you don’t spend much time away from your house, you can get a POC with a small, light battery. This is often more mobile, so you can scoot around your house with ease and use the plug-in when needed. However, if you want to go on long trips, you’ll need a larger, heavier battery.

Keep in mind that you can use your car charger to replenish the batteries when you’re on the road. However, you won’t have access to a charger on a plane. Additionally, airlines typically require that your battery has enough juice to last 50% longer than needed on a flight. Thus, you’ll need a long-lasting battery if you want to travel the country or the world.

What if you want to travel but still want a machine that’s easy to transport? If that’s the case, consider getting a POC with moderate battery life. Then, buy extra batteries to keep the oxygen flowing, no matter how long your trip is.

Size and Weight

The POC’s size and weight are also important. You want something that provides enough oxygen while allowing you to live a mobile lifestyle.

Because the size and weight correlate with the battery life and oxygen flow, you might not get a POC that’s quite as small and portable as you’d like. For instance, if you need something with a lot of battery life, it might be impossible to find a POC small enough to put in your purse. Still, you can find one that is lightweight and portable enough for your situation.

Thus, consider how you’d like to move around with the oxygen concentrator. Do you intend to put it on a mobility cart? If so, you need to make sure that it will fit. On the other hand, do you want to pull it along with you? If so, you can also find a corresponding option.

After evaluating your needs, you can find a POC that will fit into your lifestyle.

Other Considerations

These are the three most essential features when shopping for a portable oxygen concentrator, but don’t stop there. You also need to check for other features to ensure you get the right one. For instance, if you want to fly, you need to ensure the Federal Aviation Administration has approved your POC of choice for travel. Additionally, it’s critical to consider the noise level before buying one. While most POCs are so quiet that the noise doesn’t go above a whisper, others are louder, which can impact your enjoyment when engaging in activities.

After considering all the features you need, you can begin shopping. Whether you want to walk around the house, go to the park, or take a trip across the country, you’ll find a portable oxygen concentrator for your needs.