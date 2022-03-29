3 Tips For Protecting Your Eyesight As You Age

When people get older, it’s very common for certain parts of their body to stop working as they once did. Especially when it comes to certain senses like their eyes and ears, many elderly people need to get additional help to ensure that they can use these senses in the way they want. But luckily, there are things you can start doing now that will help to ensure that your eyes are healthy and strong, even as you get older.

To help you see how this can be done, here are three tips for protecting your eyesight as you age.

Be Consistent With Eye Exams

Having regular eye exams is a great way to keep informed on the status of your eyes.

For many eye issues, if you’re able to notice the problem soon enough, there are things that can be done to help reverse the issues or make sure that they don’t become any worse. But the only way to learn about these issues is to be consistent with the eye exams that you get. If you haven’t had an eye exam in a while, schedule an appointment so that you can have a professional look into your eyes and see if there is anything that is a cause for concern. These exams can also help you to learn if you’re in need of glasses that will make it easier for you to see.

Use Eye Protection Whenever Necessary

It’s not only age and time that can cause you to have issues with your eyesight as you get older. If you haven’t been as good as you should have in the past about protecting your eyes, you can more easily develop eye issues as you age.

To combat this, you’ll want to use eye protection whenever necessary. This should include things like wearing sunglasses when you’re outside or in a structure that has direct sunlight, like an airplane. You will also want to wear eye protection when you’re doing things like playing sports or participating in activities that could cause something harmful to get into your eyes.

Be Strategic About What You Eat

For those who are living in assisted living facilities in their elderly years, you might not have as much control over what you’re eating. But if you’re able to choose the food that you eat, you’ll want to eat foods that are known for being healthy for your eyes.

Foods that are high in nutrients like zinc, lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins C and E are all known for helping to keep eyes healthy and fight off disease like cataracts and macular degeneration. So if you’re not currently eating many foods with these nutrients, you might want to make some changes to your diet.

If you’re worried about protecting your eyes as you age, consider using the tips mentioned above to help you see how you can do this.