Katy ISD Pre-Kindergarten Registration for 2022-2023 Begins April 4

Online registration for the Katy ISD Pre-Kindergarten program for 2022-2023 opens April 4, 2022. Parents must complete the online registration process through Katy ISD’s PowerSchool Registration website in order for their child to be screened for program eligibility.

The Katy ISD Pre-Kindergarten program follows the state Pre-K guidelines, which focus on oral language development, reading and math readiness, as well as science and social studies knowledge and skills. Click the Katy ISD Pre-Kindergarten program link for eligibility requirements or call the Office of Interventions at 281-237-7062.

Pre-Kindergarten classes will be held at the following campuses:

English Speaking Classes : Alexander, Bear Creek, Bethke, Bryant, Campbell, Cimarron, Creech, Davidson, Exley, Franz, Golbow, Griffin, Hayes, Holland, Hutsell, Jenks, Katy, Kilpatrick, King, Leonard, Mayde Creek, McElwain, McRoberts, Morton Ranch, Nottingham, Pattison, Randolph, Rhoads, Robertson, Rylander, Schmalz, Shafer, Stanley, Stephens, Sundown, West Memorial, Wilson, Winborn, Wolfe, Wolman and Wood Creek elementary schools.