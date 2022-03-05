What Is The Right Time To Seek Assistance Of A Wage Act Attorney

Employees are liable to have their wages according to the contract at the right time. Sometimes, the employer’s contract of wage gets violated when the employees are not paid their dues or wages fairly. The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) mainly handles the wage issues, and it has outlined the provisions of the minimum remuneration along with the overtime. Since this is a federal law, states have the liberty to enact their labor laws outlining the minimum wage that can be higher than the federal wage rate.

Sometimes employers get ditched from the wage laws being formulated by the federal or state government. Due to various reasons, they don’t pay the real wage, including employees’ overtime dues, and in this condition, employees can drag them to court under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). A professional wage act attorney can rightly handle this legal battle. If your employer belongs to Worcester, Massachusetts, then hiring a well-reputed Worcester wage act attorney would be the smart move to secure your dues.

What is a Wage and hour violation?

When the employer doesn’t pay the employees for all their work, it is a wage violation. There are a number of ways the employer can violate the employee’s rights under the FLSA.

As an employee, you can claim for the unpaid wages if the employer has failed to pay the wage, including:

Minimum wage

All hours worked, including the work that has been done from home.

Break and mealtime as required by the federal and state law

Side-work that the tipped restaurant employees have performed.

Off-the-clock work.

For the time that is needed to doffing and donning the safety gears.

Overtime payment.

For travel time during the workday that is related to the work

What is the right time to hire a wage act attorney?

Employers commit a mistake by not paying the wages to their employees. In such cases, if they repeatedly violate the labor law code, employees can drag them to court. Here are the major reasons an employee should hire a wage act attorney.

Pending or unpaid wages

This is one of the major reasons why employees are forced to file the case. Wage disputes like overtime payment, paying less than the actual amount, illegal and frequent deductions, and levying huge taxes are wage code violations.

Unpaid wages also include commissions, travel expenditures, and bonus money that is not delivered. Theft of the tips is also considered a violation of the labor law that the employer can be accused of.

Apart from them, unpaid meal breaks or breaks during which you continue to work are also considered a labor law violation.

Disputes for overtime wages

Most of the time, the employer convinces the employee for the overtime, but when paying the wages, they deny or delay the payment. In such cases, the employee can sue the employer. Apart from that, miscalculations on overtime while refusing to pay for the extra working hours, offering something else rather than the actual wage, create disputes between the employer and the employee.

Some employers also pay a flat rate instead of the working hours for overtime, which is a complete violation of the wage law. If the employer commits these mistakes, the wage act attorney will drag them to court and be sentenced as per the law.

Off-the-clock

Some employers ask to work off the clock without the payment. Sometimes, this kind of work may seem small, but the employer will ask you to do it frequently if you do it once. Asking for such work without maintaining them in the salary sheet is illegal, and in such cases, the employer can be found guilty, and a wage violation case can end up paying him more than the actual payment.

Wrap-up

If you are clear that your state minimum wage right or FLSA has been violated, this is the right time to contact a wage act attorney.

Talk to an attorney and get a complete evaluation of your prospective potential lawsuits, the routes of recovery, the losses you can obtain, and the fees you’ll pay to pursue a claim is well worth the time and money.

