Jonah Engler Points Out How to Teach Kids How to Receive Love

We all crave love and acceptance. As children, we learn how to give and receive love from our parents or primary caregivers. However, not all of us learned the best ways to receive love. If you didn’t learn how to properly receive love as a child, don’t worry! You can learn how to do that now.

This article will teach you how to teach kids how to properly receive love clarify by Jonah Engler.

1. Model healthy ways to receive love you:

The best way to teach kids how to receive love is by modeling healthy ways to do so yourself. If you are constantly hostile or defensive when people try to give you affection, your kids will likely pick up on that and do the same. Be sure to express gratitude for the love and support you receive, even when it’s not always perfect.

2. Talk about what love feels like:

Kids need to understand what love is and how it makes them feel. Help them to identify the different types of love they experience in their lives, both positive and negative. Talk about how good it feels to be loved and supported, and how bad it feels to be ignored or rejected. This will help kids learn to better recognize and appreciate the love that’s being shown to them.

3. Encourage kids to express their feelings:

Kids often bottle up their feelings, especially if they don’t feel safe expressing them openly. Encourage them to talk about what they’re feeling, both good and bad. This can be a difficult process, but it’s an important one. It will help kids learn to trust and accept the love that’s being shown to them.

4. Don’t be afraid to say no:

Parents often feel guilty when they have to say no to their kids, but it’s an important part of setting boundaries. Kids need to learn that they can’t always get what they want, and that sometimes they’ll have to wait for things they want. Teach them to respect your decisions, even if they don’t agree with them.

5. Show appreciation:

Jonah Engler Silberman says kids need to know that they are loved and appreciated, even when they don’t do anything wrong. Be sure to express gratitude for the things your kids do, both big and small. This will help them to feel loved and valued, even when they make mistakes.

6. Give them space:

Kids need time to themselves, just like adults do. Encourage them to enjoy their own company and to explore their own interests. This will help them learn who they are, apart from their parents or other loved ones.

7. Let them make mistakes:

As hard as it may be, you need to let your kids make mistakes. It’s a part of life, and its how they learn and grow. When kids know that they won’t be punished for making mistakes, they’ll be more likely to take risks and explore new things.

8. Show them affection:

Kids need physical affection from their parents, especially when they’re feeling down. Hug them, touch them gently, and give them kisses on the forehead. This will help them to feel loved and supported, no matter what.

9. Spend time with them:

One of the best ways to show kids that you love them is by spending time with them. Go on walks, play games, or just have a conversation. The more time you spend with your kids, the better they’ll feel loved and supported.

10. Let them know you love them:

The most important thing you can do is tell your kids that you love them. Say it often, and mean it every time. Kids need to know that they are loved, no matter what.

Receiving love is an important part of any relationship. Teaching your kids how to receive love can help make them happier, more secure, and better-adjusted adults. Use these tips to help your kids learn how to accept love into their lives.

Conclusion:

Kids need to learn how to properly receive love in order to have healthy relationships. Model healthy ways to do so yourself, and use these tips to help your kids learn how to accept love into their lives.