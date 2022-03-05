Explore Some Vital Steps to Take After an Accident & Understanding Statute of Limitations

When you are involved in a car accident, the first thing that comes to your mind is whether someone is injured. In case, you find that nobody was hurt, your next focus will be on finding out how badly your car got damaged. According to Forbes, your next question will be who is responsible for the accident. Figuring out who is at fault is a crucial step while assessing the situation after a car accident in Louisiana. You should ensure that everybody involved in the crash is safe and unhurt.

Examine the Scene and See If Anybody Was Hurt in the Accident

You should examine if you or others involved in the car crash have got injured or have managed to escape unhurt. Often injuries are not outwardly visible, for instance, sometimes, you may have suffered brain damage post a car accident. However, often brain injuries do not show any outward symptoms right away. It may take several months before such symptoms and anomalies are detected.

Find Out If the Accident Occurred in Louisiana, a Dangerous Zone

I-10 in the state of Louisiana has 11 bridges. Several of those bridges are in a shabby state. They are structurally deficient. Traffic congestion, poor road conditions, and driver error also play a pivotal role in making I-10 in Louisiana treacherous for drivers. Some of the unrepaired road conditions culminate in hazardous driving conditions, including,

Unrepaired potholes

Bumps and ruts in the road

Objects & debris on the road

Damaged shoulders

Louisiana law necessitates all drivers in a crash to move their cars to the shoulder of a road whenever possible.

Avoid Admitting Fault

An individual involved in an accident should not admit fault post a vehicle accident. Do not apologize to the other party. Determining fault is a critical aspect of an auto accident case. By saying sorry, you are compelling others to believe that you are admitting fault.

Understand Louisiana Statute of Limitations

A “statute of limitations” or the Louisiana state law is known to set a stringent time limitation on the right to file a lawsuit after a motor accident for damages. There exists a one-year deadline that everybody has to follow in Louisiana. If you wish to seek compensation for injuries or damages, you have to file your case within one year from the date on which the accident had occurred. If you do not file your claim within the stipulated date, you may lose your right to seek damages from people at fault for causing the collision.

Conclusion

There could be few exceptions to the statute of limitations in the event of a car accident if a minor is injured in a car crash. A minor is somebody below 18 years of age. You cannot initiate a compensation case until the minor turns 18. The stipulated one-year deadline starts from the minor’s 18th birthday. Another exception to the ‘statute of limitations is in the case of an accident involving multiple vehicles. It may necessitate extensive investigation for determining who was at fault for all the pain, distress, and injuries. However, you have to file a case against at least one of the liable people at fault and then add more people at fault. You may inform the police and seek immediate legal assistance.