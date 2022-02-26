Want To Know Best Way to Dispose of A Wrecked Car in Sydney? Read This!

A wrecked car standing in your garage only occupies more space and slowly converts into a big piece of junk.

Before that happens, it would be best to find a feasible solution for its disposal. You have two options for doing this, either send it to a scrap vendor or hire a car wrecker.

While scrap vendors would pay you only for the car’s weight, wreckers would pay even for functional parts that can be repaired for reuse.

Therefore, a car wrecker is the best solution for scrap cars Sydney. You can derive a plethora of benefits by hiring them. Let’s look at four of them:

Instant cash payment

This undoubtedly remains the best option for sellers who want instant payments for their cars. Car wreckers clear your payment on the same day. Payment mediums like checks and bank transfers are not used in the process.

However, if you go for other selling options like scrap vendors, you may have to wait to get your payment cleared for several days or weeks, in some cases.

One great thing about car wreckers is that they remove the car on the same day. This gets your garage space cleaned up instantly, saving time for both the buyer and the car seller.

Savings, saving and savings

Selling to a scarp vendor means paying for towing, legal paperwork, scraping charges etc.

All these costs will add up to make a significant amount, and minus the scrap price, you won’t get much cash to be happy about. You do not have to pay any charge except towing with car wreckers. They take care of all the documentation.

Moreover, they have tie-ups with scrap vendors, so you do not have to pay scraping charges either.

Look at more info here to know more about car wrecking charges in Sydney.

Eco-friendly ways of disposal

If you sell your car directly to a random scrap vendor, you might not be able to contribute anything to the environment. Sadly, not every scraping company uses eco-friendly ways of disposal.

The happy news, however, is – Sydney car wreckers segregate wrecked metal for recycling and use.

Car wreckers take out reusable components like tyros, digital meters and lights etc., and pay separately for these. Only permanently damaged material is crushed and disposed of.

Metal pollutants are becoming a major concern for environmental balance. By recycling functional spare parts, the production of new ones will hopefully decline, helping in maintaining environmental balance.

Convenience comes first

In the entire towing process, you do not have to move an inch. You can simply sit back and relax while the wrecking experts do their job.

Although assembling and disassembling a car is a paid service, car wreckers do it free of cost.

Inspection services involve taking out essential functional car parts. They pay you individually for such parts according to their current market price.

Wreckers have specialized tools necessary for disassembling. In addition, they employ trained professionals who tow heavy vehicles every day. Therefore, ensure safe transportation of your car.

Final Thoughts

Sydney is a great place – speaking of selling wrecked cars! Why? Car owners are always in a win-win situation as they get paid services like evaluation, paperwork and disassembly for free.

This allows the sellers to care less about how the car will reach the junkyard, whether it will be scrapped in an eco-friendly manner, how long it will take to get paid, etc.

Car wreckers in Sydney have been towing different shapes and sizes of vehicles for years. No wonder they are equipped with expertise and have a team that allows them to run through the entire process quite smoothly.