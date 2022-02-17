TODAY: GEORGE P. BUSH TO HOLD FORT BEND COUNTY ‘TEXAS FIRST’ MEET AND GREET 

Commissioner Bush to visit with local supporters and discuss his plan for a Texas-First AG Office

KATY, TX – Texas Land Commissioner and candidate for Texas Attorney General George P. Bush will visit supporters in Katy on Thursday, February 17th as a part of his “Texas First Tour.”

George P. is set to visit every region of the Lone Star State to speak with patriots, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and religious and grassroots leaders on his plan to put the needs of our state first and fight back against federal overreach.

Fort Bend: Texas First Meet and Greet

Date: Thursday 2/17

Time: 3-4 PM

Remarks begin at 3:20 PM

Location: Fuzzy’s Pizza, 613 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

More Information Here.

George P’s Texas First plan includes:

Restoring integrity to the Office of Attorney General.

Protecting our borders and elections.

Standing up to the federal government to protect Texans’ constitutional liberties.

Defending and standing with law enforcement.

Texans are known across the nation as fierce defenders of freedom. With the Biden Administration taking every opportunity to destroy the Texas way of life, George P. Bush is punching back.

Members of the media are welcome to attend. Please RSVP to Rachel@GeorgePBush.com or Karina@GeorgePBush.com. Individual interviews will be granted after remarks.

You can follow along with George P. as he makes his way across the state on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.