There are so many children in the world who need loving homes. In this article, we talk about how adopting a child could be the best decision you make, including the pros and cons.

There are understandably many concerns in relation to adoption, including costs and whether the child settles. Reversing an adoption may also be a fear of some adoptive parents, as it is possible for the birth parent to do so.

We recognize that, no matter your circumstances, adopting a child is a huge step and a significant change for both yours and their lives. That’s why we want to provide some pros and cons of adoption, discussing how adopting a child could be the best decision you make.

Keep reading to learn more about why you should adopt a child, but also the cons to consider, as adoption isn’t an overnight decision. Take a look…

What Are the Pros of Adoption?

There are a variety of pros when it comes to adopting a child, both for you as the adoptive parents but as well as the child who is being adopted. These may include:

You Can Build a Family

Couples, or even individuals, decide to adopt children for a number of reasons. First and foremost, perhaps struggles with getting pregnant play a factor. On average, around 1 in 7 couples struggle to conceive a child so, not only can adoption help these people begin building a family, they can provide a loving home to a child in need.

Many individuals and couples dream of raising children, and when you adopt a child, you are taking on the role of a parent. Whether you plan to have only one child, or you wish to extend your family in the future by adopting, you are building your own family.

Providing a Home for a Child

Children end up in care or put up for adoption for a number of reasons, such as due to an unwanted pregnancy, mental health reasons, low income, and other reasons. These children have often been through a lot in their short life. By adopting them, you are providing them with a safe home where they can receive food, a roof over their head, education, and other important aspects that children need.

Helps Create Relationships

In certain adoption situations, the birth parent may wish to remain in contact with their child, such as where the adoption was open. This provides the adoptive parents with the opportunity to create a relationship with the birth parents, in addition to supporting the child to pursue or continue a relationship with their birth parent.

It also allows the child to create relationships with other persons, for example, family members of the adoptive parents, any child the adoptive parents might already have, peers, new teachers, and more.

Learning New Culture

You might choose to adopt a child who comes from a completely different background to you, perhaps because they grew up in a different country. This means they are going to have a different culture to what you might be used to.

As an adoptive parent, it is your choice whether you wish to continue teaching them about their heritage or whether you wish to raise them in your own culture. We would always recommend considering teaching the child of their heritage rather than stripping this away from them. It is also beneficial for you as the parent to learn about new cultures and encourage them to understand their background.

What Are the Cons of Adoption?

Whilst there are obviously many pros when it comes to adopting a child, there are also many cons too for all parties involved. These include:

The Birth Parents Will Experience Grief

Whether a birth parent chooses to give up their child willingly for adoption, or the child has been removed from their care, there is going to be a sense of grief and loss for that birth parent. This can be hard for the adoptive parent and the child to come to terms with.

In some cases, there may be the future risk of the birth parent choosing to reverse the adoption. This is certainly a possibility to keep in mind to avoid future heartbreak as best as possible.

Mental and Emotional Issues

The child could be suffering, particularly if they have been through abuse or neglect at home. Also, the impact of being separated from their birth parents, their life, such as school and friends, and everything they’re used to will be a challenge. Where you adopt a child from a baby, you are likely not to have these issues.

Cost of Adoption

Unlike in other countries, it is against the law for an adoption agency to charge adoptive parents a fee for arranging an adoption. However, this does not mean that there are not any fees involved in the process. There will still be legal fees and other fees to consider, which could potentially cost a considerable amount of money.

If you choose to arrange an adoption of a child outside of the UK, this could, however, cost a lot of money, usually averaging between £12,000 and £25,000 for the assessment process alone.

Cost of Looking After a Child

In addition to the cost of adopting a child, there will be plenty of extra costs that you would not have prior to adopting. Having a child costs significant amounts of money, with food, childcare, clothes, bills, amongst the fees. In the UK, it will cost a couple on average £151,000 to raise a child till the age of 18.

Adoption is a Lifelong Commitment

We can conclude that adoption is a wonderful thing to do, and it provides families and children with countless benefits. That said, as with anything, there are always cons too. Before you make a drastic decision, ensure you completely know the ins and outs of adoption and the benefits and limitations it provides.

Are you an adoptive parent? What’s the best tip you can give to those looking to adopt? Leave a comment below.

Please be advised that this article is for general informational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for advice from a trained legal professional. Be sure to consult a legal professional if you’re seeking advice about adopting a child. We are not liable for risks or issues associated with using or acting upon the information on this site.