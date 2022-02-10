Homicide Investigators Need Publics Help On Locating Murder Suspect

On, Monday, February 7, 2022, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an in progress life in danger type call for service at the 5800 block of Elberta Street.

Upon arrival, the decedent 38-year-old Arturo Pecina, was located unresponsive inside of his motor vehicle.

Deputies attempted life saving measures, but Mr.Pecina, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Harris County Homicide Investigators interviewed witnesses who identified 33-year-old Samuel Ibarra-Cleto as the suspect.

We have received information that Ibarra-Cleto is fleeing to Mexico at this time to avoid apprehension and prosecution.

His vehicle is described as a blue in color, 2009 GMC Sierra, two door extended cab with a Texas temporary license plate (39103P7.)

Ibarra-Cleto is still believed to be in possession of the murder weapon and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Ibarra-Cleto you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the HCSO Homicide office at 713-274-9100