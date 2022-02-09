What to Know When Looking for Cheap Storage Unit

Congratulations – you’ve made the big decision to rent a storage unit! It’s one you won’t regret and can have a huge positive impact on your life. It can lead you to improving your business or at-home organization. If you’re a first-time renter than you might be unsure on where to begin. If you already have an idea on where you want to store your belongings and how much you want to spend then you’re already on your way.

Are you overwhelmed with the amount of storage options in New Jersey? Depending on where you live in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area, storage facilities might be a dime a dozen. You don’t have to be a storage expert to find a cheap self-storage unit in Jersey City. If you do your research and know what’s out there you can set yourself up for success. You won’t have to fall into the trap of going with the convenient, small, and expensive storage facility down the street.

If you want to make sure you’re getting a good cheap deal on a storage unit in New Jersey, then these are important things you should know.

Consider Moving Services Available

At StorageBlue, we think about all our customers moving needs which is why we provide moving services. We understand moving your items can be hard and we know how to help. Our storage facilities provide U-Haul rentals so you can take care of moving yourself. Or, you can take advantage of our contactless delivery and have someone pick up your belongings and bring them to your storage unit.

Do The Research

If you’re in a rush, picking the first storage facility might seem like the best thing to do. It’s easy to go with the first choice, but you don’t want to jump into deciding before you’ve done your research. Taking the time to find the right storage unit for you will pay off in the long run. Not only will you save money, but you can also save time. You’ll probably come across StorageBlue as you’re searching for cheap self-storage in New Jersey because we’re the best!

Choose Cheap Self-Storage

Nobody wants to feel stressed about paying for storage. That’s why it’s important to do your research and find something within your budget. Renting a storage unit is a great investment especially with cheap self-storage. Did you know our facility in Jersey City offers the cheapest storage around town? That’s why customers choose us, because of our great prices and service.

If you live in Jersey City or the surrounding area, we’re the perfect place to rent a storage unit with. We have everything you’re looking for in a storage facility. Whatever you need, StorageBlue is here to take care of you. Do you need help getting your belongings to your storage unit? No problem! Rent a U-Haul at one of our facilities or arrange for a free contactless pickup. Finding affordable self-storage doesn’t have to be hard if you book at StorageBlue in Jersey City. Check us out today online, in-person, or over the phone and you’ll have a storage unit in no time.

Using Storage While Renting Out Your Home

Have you ever considered renting out your property? With the Airbnb business booming, it makes sense why people are considering moving out of their homes and renting them out instead. Renting comes with a lot of responsibility, but it has great rewards. You’ll have an extra source of income and be able to enjoy the endless possibilities of traveling and exploring. Whether you’re thinking about renting your vacation property or temporarily relocating, a storage unit can help ease your mind.

If you can’t decide if you should sell your home, then renting is a great way to help you decide. Selling a property is a huge commitment, consider renting as an easy way into it. Renting your home can give you a lot of freedom and flexibility. Adding a storage unit to the plan can make things even better. You can leave town without having to worry about your belongings.

Now is the time to make the decision and we can make it a lot easier by giving you these tips on why self-storage can be an amazing resource to use while you’re renting out your home.

Perfect for Large Items

While it may be easy to ask family, friends, or neighbors to store some of your belongings, this might not be the case for larger pieces of furniture. Depending on your situation, you may not want to leave all your belongings in your home while renting. If you have large furniture, then a storage unit is the best option. Many Airbnb hosts choose to use storage facilities to keep their items out of the way and safe.

Useful for Home Staging

Making your home look presentable is very important when it comes to home staging. Your renters will want to see an appealing home that invites them in. The appearance and location is ultimately what will persuade them to move forward with renting, especially if it’s a vacation property. If you’re bringing in new furniture and need a place to store your own, then why not use a storage unit.

Guarantees Security

The last thing you want is to be worried about your belongings while you’re not at your home. Even if the people renting your property aren’t strangers, keeping things outside of your house or apartment is always the safest option. You won’t have to worry about things getting lost, stolen, or damaged if you have your belongings somewhere you can trust. At StorageBlue, our storage units are cheap, safe, and secure – what more can you ask for!

Homeowners and business owners love storing their belongings at StorageBlue. With locations all over New Jersey and storage units in various sizes, our affordable prices are hard to be beat. We know our clients and understand if you’re storing with us then you value being able to spend less and get more. With what we offer at StorageBlue, you might assume we’re expensive and outside of your budget, but it’s quite the opposite. First time customers get a month free and can also qualify for additional discounts. Trust us, we’re one-of-a-kind, you won’t find another cheap storage facility out there like us.