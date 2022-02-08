Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up 

ELECTION INTEGRITY UNIT

In Gregg County, Shannon Brown and his wife, Marlena Jackson, pled guilty to one count each of Election Fraud on January 20 and were sentenced to one year of probation. This case involved allegations of unlawful assistance and election fraud in the March 2018 Gregg County Primary Election. Brown, Jackson, and two other suspects allegedly engaged in activity to harvest votes for Brown’s campaign. The Texas Attorney General’s Office conducted the investigation, and the case was then referred to the Gregg County District Attorney, who conducted the prosecution.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT

In Travis County, a victim recovery operation was conducted on January 18 in Austin resulting in five adult female trafficking victims being identified and offered support services.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bastrop County, Joel Gonzalez was arrested on January 18 on outstanding warrants for two Counts of Sex Offense – Child Fondling and Felony Indecency with a Child. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in this apprehension.

In Bexar County, Christian Anthony Macias-Espino, aka “Christian Medellin,” a Tango Orejon Gang member, was arrested on January 20 for violating the conditions of his parole by technical violations. Macias-Espino was previously convicted of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon – Felony 3rd Degree, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

In Bexar County, Marcos Flores, Jr. was arrested on January 19 for violating the conditions of his parole by incurring curfew violations. Flores, Jr. was previously convicted of Injury to Child with Intent Bodily Injury – Felony 3rd Degree and was sentenced to 5 years on probation. In 2021, his probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Henry Ramirez Martinez III, a Mexican Mafia Gang member, was arrested on January 18 on an outstanding warrant for Assault Family Violence 2nd Offense – Felony 3rd degree and for violating the conditions of his parole by accruing other charges. Martinez III was previously convicted of Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, 4 to 200 gm – Felony 1st Degree, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in this arrest.

In Dallas County, Noe Lenin Martinez was arrested on January 20 on an outstanding warrant for Indecency with a Child.