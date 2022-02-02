How to Ship Your Car to Texas Affordably

So, you weren’t born in Texas. However, it is now later in life and time for you to call the Lone Star State home. Maybe you got a new job in Dallas or Houston. Then again, it could be that you’re moving to be with your significant other. Regardless of why Texas is on the agenda, there are some things you need to ask yourself, including should you load your ride and drive or get your car shipped?

There are many reasons to choose the latter. For instance, your vehicle may be extremely comfortable. However, after being cooped up inside it for thousands and thousands of miles, your back, neck, and shoulders can begin to ache. And what about your legs? Keeping them in the same position for hours on end is sure to make them achy.

Also, driving your car on a long-distance trip can reduce its life span. That is because all those miles will put wear and tear on its motor, transmission, and other components, which can lead to breakdowns. Therefore, it may be best to ship your vehicle to Texas, especially if you’re from a faraway state. Then, you can travel however you wish and gain peace of mind. Now, the only question is, “Is there cheap car shipping available?” After all, you probably won’t want to spend an arm and a leg on the service.

An Open Auto Transport Estimate

If your primary concern about car shipping is the cost, you’ll want to schedule an open auto transport. As the name suggests, this method doesn’t safeguard vehicles from the elements because they are loaded onto an open trailer. But your ride should be safe for the most part. It will be like you’re driving it around exposed to rain, snow, or strong winds.

Take the time to make sure the shipper you use has insurance. Then, you’ll be able to rest easy knowing that you can recoup your losses if damage occurs by filing a claim. The price for an open auto transport will vary, and the amount you pay will depend on different factors. Research suggests that consumers typically spend between $689 and $2,064 on open auto transport.

Enclosed Auto Shipping

Some companies also offer enclosed auto shipping. Hence, if you don’t want your ride exposed to Mother Nature and everything else along the way, it might be an excellent fit. However, you should expect to spend more on enclosed auto transport than open auto transport. Better Homes & Gardens reveals that the average cost for enclosed auto transport is $1,220 and $2,775 today.

Final Thoughts

Don’t just pick the first car shipper you find. Instead, shop around and get multiple quotes. Try to remember that cheap doesn’t always equal the best. But there’s no point in breaking the bank to get your vehicle transported either. In addition, the distance almost always plays a role in determining how much you’ll pay a shipper.

For example, interstate shipping up to 520 miles usually runs between $689 and $920. Meanwhile, cross-country shipping of 2,445 miles costs more at between $1,389 and $2,775. It depends on what you believe cheap is, but companies out there will ship your vehicle for an affordable rate today.