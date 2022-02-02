3 Affordable Trends For Men to Follow in 2022

When it comes to fashion trends, men almost always prefer being practical over being fashionable. But for those who want to look more stylish, the good news is that in 2022 the fashion trends are easy to follow and won’t break your budget.

Here are the 3 fashion looks every man should add to their wardrobe this year:

Monochromatic colors

The idea behind this trend is to pick one color and then play with its shades. For instance, dressing up from bottom to top in ivory or grey in different shades creates a complete and very elegant look. Before going shopping, check what you already have and start building the look from there.

Statement clothing

Ever wondered when you can wear your favorite patriotic t-shirt for the 4th of July except for the holiday? The answer is in 2022! Statement clothes are back, so put on a shirt with some sassy or funny design. You probably already possess such a piece of clothing, so no need to spend money on it!

Vests (yes, you read it correctly)

This trend is a good excuse to visit your grandfather’s wardrobe and once again save a few dollars. Vests are more trendy than ever and it’s up to you to choose the material that will fit your style: cable knit, leather, or something else.