Council Approves 10 More License Plate Readers To Fight Crime

By Terry Carter
Katy City Council met Jan. 24 with Mayor Bill Hastings back at the helm, leading the city council members through a busy agenda.
The council approved every measure on its 9-item agenda, including approval of a 2-part item concerning purchasing 10 additional license-plate reader technology by the Flock Group Inc. to be installed on local streets, thoroughfares in the city, according to city officials.
Katy Police Chief Noe Diaz submitted the agenda item request for the additional cameras at a proposed additional cost of $27,500 to the currently approved budget of $49,000 in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for Communications Equipment. The total amount budgeted for all 33 license plate readers would be $76,500 if approved, according to the police chief’s submitted request.
Diaz and Katy City Administrator Byron Hebert shared supporting testimonies and cited evidence on the 23 license plate readers already in use regarding their ability to prevent crimes, efficient data sharing with key personnel and nearby agencies and more.
After discussion, the council approved amending the 2021-22 budget. The council also approved authorizing Mayor Hastings to sign a service agreement contract with Flock Group Inc. for the purchase of the 10 additional readers/usage fee at a price of $2,500 each, plus an initiation fee, to not exceed $27,500 according to city documents.
Implementation timeline materials from Flock suggest typical installations happen within 6-8 weeks after locations are finalized although delays can occur for a variety of reasons, including permitting, installation, onsite surveys, outside agency communications/scheduling, utility lines in the area and equipment validation, training. Additional city council agenda items considered and approved included:
- The city’s 4-part Consent Agenda that included approving an updated course route for the Katy Half Marathon, 5K and Kids K-Run to be held Saturday, Feb. 12. The new, 12-mile route includes Kingsland Boulevard near Katy Mills Mall, Cobia Drive, Katy Gap Road briefly, then Rosener Road to Bay Hill Boulevard, followed by Falcon Landing Boulevard, Westheimer Parkway, Falcon Landing and Westheimer Parkway.
— Approval of $875.76 in annual membership fees by the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC); Approval of Cane Island public improvements on Sections 12 and 15 for water, sanitary sewer and paving improvements.
- Approval of Amendment to city’s subdivision regulation for “time for filing and copies required” for plat submittals from 10 business days to 20 total business days.
- Council approved a request by Costello Engineering & Surveying to add 20 calendar days to the modification for downstream channel improvement from Riceland Terrace Subdivision with a new completion date of Feb. 10.