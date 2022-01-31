Council Approves 10 More License Plate Readers To Fight Crime

By Terry Carter

Katy City Council met Jan. 24 with Mayor Bill Hastings back at the helm, leading the city council members through a busy agenda.

The council approved every measure on its 9-item agenda, including approval of a 2-part item concerning purchasing 10 additional license-plate reader technology by the Flock Group Inc. to be installed on local streets, thoroughfares in the city, according to city officials.

Katy Police Chief Noe Diaz submitted the agenda item request for the additional cameras at a proposed additional cost of $27,500 to the currently approved budget of $49,000 in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for Communications Equipment. The total amount budgeted for all 33 license plate readers would be $76,500 if approved, according to the police chief’s submitted request.

Diaz and Katy City Administrator Byron Hebert shared supporting testimonies and cited evidence on the 23 license plate readers already in use regarding their ability to prevent crimes, efficient data sharing with key personnel and nearby agencies and more.

After discussion, the council approved amending the 2021-22 budget. The council also approved authorizing Mayor Hastings to sign a service agreement contract with Flock Group Inc. for the purchase of the 10 additional readers/usage fee at a price of $2,500 each, plus an initiation fee, to not exceed $27,500 according to city documents.

Implementation timeline materials from Flock suggest typical installations happen within 6-8 weeks after locations are finalized although delays can occur for a variety of reasons, including permitting, installation, onsite surveys, outside agency communications/scheduling, utility lines in the area and equipment validation, training. Additional city council agenda items considered and approved included: