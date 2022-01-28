Mattress Firm Supports American Red Cross Humanitarian Mission Through Disaster Responder Program

Pledge of Ongoing Support Enables Red Cross to Prepare for and Respond to Disasters

Today, the American Red Cross recognizes Mattress Firm, headquartered in Houston, Texas, for supporting Red Cross Disaster Relief through the Disaster Responder Program with an annual pledge of $250,000. By making proactive donations, Mattress Firm helps ensure the Red Cross is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the U.S.

Disaster Responder Program members, along with their employees and customers, pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters, powering the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support to those in crisis. These donations enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice — offering a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery — while also helping prepare people and communities for disasters yet to come.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year, providing comfort and hope to people during what can be the worst days of their lives. Large disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity, resulting in more displaced, vulnerable people who need support. In what has become a chronic disaster environment, donations from Disaster Responder Program members are more important than ever as they fuel Red Cross readiness and strengthen response efforts.

“Disaster Responder Program members like Mattress Firm are truly extraordinary because they understand the importance of having vital resources in place before a disaster strikes,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are extremely grateful for these forward-thinking donors who ensure we stand ready to help people in their darkest hours, whenever and wherever we’re needed most.”

“Giving Back to the communities in which we live and work is one of our core values and an integral part of our culture at Mattress Firm. Through grants and donations, our partnership with the American Red Cross will ensure families affected by disasters have the relief and resources they need to rebuild their lives. We’re honored to support their efforts and make a difference in the lives of those in need,” said Katie Clark, senior director of communications at Mattress Firm.

Donations from Disaster Responder Program members also support basic needs for families affected by home fires — which comprise the bulk of Red Cross response efforts — and help ensure the Red Cross can continue educating people nationwide about disaster preparedness so they can cope with crises in their communities when the unthinkable happens.

As an extension of this partnership, Mattress Firm employees gathered in Denver, Colorado for a day of service on January 24 to build 1,080 kits with personal care items, which will be distributed through Red Cross community partners to veterans in Colorado who have found themselves homeless. For nearly 140 years, the Red Cross has supported service members, veterans, caregivers and their families through our Service to Armed Forces mission, which provides comfort and tools to combat the stressors of military life.