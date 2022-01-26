Katy ISD Expands District of Innovation Designation

Focused on most effectively meeting the needs of more than 89,000 students, tonight the Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved a new 2022-2027 District of Innovation (DOI) Plan. For the past five years, as a state-designated DOI, Katy ISD has been allowed to exempt certain Texas Education Code provisions such as the school start date, teacher certification and the designation of campus behavior coordinators. The newly approved DOI will add the following elements to existing exemptions:

Student Suspension

Attendance for Class Credit or Final Grade

Excused Absences (Related to College Visits)

“Through the DOI process, we were able to compile a plan that focused on the educational needs of our students and its staff members in alignment with Katy ISD’s vision and mission statements, and its beliefs and goals,” said Sherri Ashorn, Discipline and SHARS Administrator.