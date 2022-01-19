Styling Guide: How Can You Pick the Perfect Winter Hats for Women?

During the winter months when the temperature starts dropping rapidly, your fashion statement will be covered up by layers of warm outfits as well as fashion accessories. Just like a comfy sweater and attractive scarf, you should also consider a hat as a winter wardrobe essential.

Many women assume that wearing hats in winter will make them look unattractive. On the other hand, it would damage their hair. However, this is not true. The winter hats will not only increase your fashion statement but also protect your hair from a low moist environment.

Fortunately, there are many different types of hats available in the market that would satisfy your needs. Let’s find out what to consider while choosing winter hats as well as some great winter hats.

Winter Hat Tips

Choosing the perfect winter hat is a more complicated process than choosing the summer hat. You have to consider a lot of other factors than just the fitting. Consider following these easy steps so that you can find the perfect winter hat as per your preference.

Choose the Perfect Fabric

Your hat needs to deal with the harsh climate condition during winter. Therefore, you need to choose fabrics that are capable of providing you with warmth. You can choose luxe fabric such as fine merino wool and cashmere as the primary material for your winter hats. You should also need to pay close attention to the textures such as faux fur or sheepskin as they will add glamour and warmth.

Consider the Proportion

When it comes to choosing the perfect winter hat, don’t hesitate to venture out of the box to try something new. However, that doesn’t mean you need to choose the wrong size. The sizing is extremely important and you need to go through the size chart to purchase the perfect one. If you usually wear a beanie that covers your ears, consider choosing a wide-brimmed hat over the beanie. Even if you don’t prefer wearing hats, you can change them with beanies instantly. Don’t forget to improvise your fashion statement. As per Bustle, fashion statement will give identify to your brand.

Showcase Creativity with Colors

This is one of the most important tips you should know while purchasing winter hats. If you typically choose black or other basic colors, it’s time to make a change. Instead of using neutral colors, consider choosing headgears of different patterns. Perhaps a cowboy hat will look good on your head more than the neutral colors.

Women Winter Hat Styles

During winter, the weather outside becomes frightful. However, if you choose the perfect winter headgear, you don’t have to face any problems. At the same time, you can also showcase your fashion statement easily, without any hesitation. These are the top winter hats you should know.

Winter Beanie

This is probably one of the most versatile winter headgears that are available in various colors, shapes, and fabrics. The beanie is an extremely essential headgear in women’s winter fashion wardrobe. They are also extremely versatile and you can wear them on any occasion you want. Depending on the occasion, the beanie can help you look attractive.

If you want to have fun with the beanies, consider pairing the pom-pom beanie with your owl neck sweater. If you want to achieve greater luxury, you can choose high-quality and expensive materials such as merino wool or cashmere. Keep in mind that beanies provide good insulation. Hence, they won’t feel uncomfortable on your head.

Wool Fedora

This is another great winter hat you should know. Unlike the felt fedora hat womens that are extremely effective during the hot summer months, the functionality of the wool fedora hats is the opposite. If you’re focusing to purchase great fashion accessories for winter, you cannot go wrong with the wool fedora hats. The wool fedora hats come in a soft brim, signature peaches on each side, and center crease. It doesn’t matter what color you choose, the wool fedora hats will undoubtedly make you look attractive.

Combine the wool fedora hats with leggings, cozy winter boots, and an oversized sweater for an attractive daytime look. At the night, pair the wool fedora hats with high-knitted boots, and a plush coat. This way you won’t have to feel cold anymore.

Aviator Hat

The aviator hat is one of the most effective hats for the winter months. They are also known as the trapper hat. Most aviator hats come with two ear flaps that will protect your ear from cold. However, make sure you choose high-quality aviator hats to reap the benefits of the ear flaps.

Most aviator hats are made of real animal fur. However, you can ignore the cruelty by choosing the faux fur version of the aviator hat. Despite the outdoor temperature, the aviator hats will help you stay warm. Additionally, you don’t need to worry about itchiness and aviators are extra comfy.

Conclusion

Here are the tips to choose the winter hats and the best winter hats available in the market. So what are you waiting for? Visit our website and make a purchase today.