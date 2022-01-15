Self Storage in Memphis, Tennessee

Are you running out of space in your home for all of your belongings and don’t know what to do? Some people may tell you to give away some of your stuff, but maybe that stuff has important or sentimental value to you. Regardless of your reasons for wanting to keep the things you have accumulated, self storage may provide an alternative to giving away or selling your belongings. Renting a self storage unit does not have to be a complicated process. Taking these basic steps will help reduce some of the stress that can be involved in finding and renting a self storage unit. The first thing that you will want to do is determine the length of time your stuff is going to spend living in storage. Most units offer both long- and short-term rentals, but you will want to know what type of rental you need. Next, find out what type of security you want the facility to have. Some facilities only offer basic security features, while others offer storage units with their own alarm systems. Finally, determine what size of storage unit you will need and the price you are willing to pay on a monthly basis. Larger storage units are typically going to cost more than the smaller units. Once you’ve found the perfect storage facility for you, you will need to sign a contract with the facility and then you will be able to move your belongings to their new home for the time being.

There is a website that takes the guesswork out of this process for you. Self Storage Finders allows you to type in your city and state and view the top-rated storage facilities near you. The website includes the security feature, available sizes and pricing, and also includes customer reviews so you can make an informed decision about where you’re storing your valuable belongings. There are many options available in Memphis, Tennessee but the top three options for this area include Devon Self Storage, Simply Self Storage, and CubeSmart. Currently, they have storage units available that range from 5×5 to the largest 10×30 units. The pricing options for Devon currently range from $67 per month for the smallest parking spaces to $479 per month for the largest unit. Simply Self Storage has units that range in size from 5×10 to 10×20. They also have parking spaces available for rent. Their prices are currently ranging between $64 per month to $251 per month. Finally, CubeSmart currently has units that range from 5×5 to their largest 10×30 units. Currently, there are no parking spaces available with CubeSmart, and the 5×5 unit is currently priced at around $48 monthly, while the 10×30 units are currently being rented for around $280 per month. The prices tend to fluctuate depending on the availability of the storage and other factors, so you can check back if you don’t find something that meets your needs. Good luck on your future storage search!