Wrongful Termination: Know Your Rights And Claims 

As the epidemic spread and the economy weakened, many workers in various industries were laid off. Such a termination implies reputational damage for the employer in the market.

Wrongful termination, also known as unfair dismissal, is when an employer fires/dismisses/removes an employee without offering any justification. The employer must present strong and valid reasons for termination; if this is not done, the termination is illegal. Wrongful, too, because the employee isn’t given a chance to speak.

These issues are often dealt with under various laws, which were developed to address employment issues of any kind.

What to do if I’m fired?

In most circumstances, the initial step is to begin seeking new employment. Your employer normally doesn’t need a good reason—or any reason—to fire you unless you have an enforceable contract, are protected by a union agreement, operate in the public sector, or work in Orlando.

They can, however, terminate you for breaking the law. If you are terminated because there are more female employees in your company, that’s an unmistakable gender discrimination and an illegal termination.

There is no one legislation against wrongful termination; rather, several regulations provide workers with protection in certain circumstances. It’s possible that dismissing a worker is illegal:

Because of discrimination Since you reported unethical or illegal workplace behavior. You refused to violate the law because you didn’t want to. You were on jury duty, or you had to vote, or you had to report for National Guard duty; Since you were discussing politics at work; based on a credit report or bankruptcy proceedings (though this only applies in a few states ). You were trying to form a union or participating in protected union activities.

If any of the above scenarios apply to you, consult with Orlando wrongful termination lawyers to see if you have legal recourse.

What legal remedies to expect in wrongful termination?

In this section, we’ll tell you how a lawyer may assist you to file a legal claim. If your employer is determined to have wrongfully terminated your job, you may have several legal options. And there are situations when more than one perpetrator is held liable for damages.

An employer may be required to compensate an employee for missed salary and mental anguish. The company may be required to pay the dismissed employee punitive damages.

Suppose the employee hasn’t been fired yet. In that case, an attorney may negotiate restoration or a suitable layoff package that includes adequate compensation and unemployment benefits while the individual looks for new work.

Tips to follow after you are terminated

You’ll need a calm mind to think through your next moves, even if it’s a shocker. You should do a few things right now to capture what has happened. You might need this information if you want to file a legal claim.

If you have an employment contract, acquaint yourself with the contract terms. Examine your employer’s commitments and gather proof to back them up.

If they don’t give you adequate reasons for terminating you, find out why. Find out who decided to terminate you.

Submit a request to obtain a copy of your personnel file

Gather any documentation that your employer has ever given you. Save all the emails and text exchanges between you and your boss.

A severance payout should be requested and negotiated. Confirm in writing any agreements about your termination and severance pay.

Obtain witness testimonies from previous employees who may have seen wrongful behavior.

Follow standard post-employment procedures and return all company property.

Severance pay or wrongful termination claims

An employer is not compelled to provide severance payout unless an employment contract mentions it or the employee handbook says it is the company’s policy. If an employee has a legal claim for wrongful termination, they may negotiate a severance payout in exchange for a pledge not to sue the company.

In your case, an attorney can help you decide whether a severance payment or a wrongful termination claim makes more sense.

Consult an attorney

You may be eligible for severance money, damages, and unemployment benefits when you are wrongfully terminated. To learn more about your rights, speak with an expert attorney in your locality.