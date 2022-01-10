Chicago Schools File Lawsuit against JUUL

Overall, smoking is a dangerous habit for adults of all ages. Not to mention that it is very destructive when minors pick up the vice. This is why many Chicago schools decided to file a lawsuit against a vape and nicotine production company.

Vaping is the newest substitute against tobacco-based products. It requires any customer to purchase a vaporizer and load it with a cartridge for vaping. However, there is a company that managed to attract the youth and is now facing legal actions against multiple school authorities.

Why did many Chicago Schools File a Lawsuit against JUUL Labs?

JUUL Labs is a US-based electronic cigarette company that brings us the latest vaping devices. They began in 2017 as a spin-off from Pax Labs marketing the famous JUUL electronic cigarette. The JUUL electronic cigarette works to atomize nicotine salts which have formulas derived from tobacco and placed into electronic cigarette cartridges.

In January 2021, nearly a year ago, the Main Township Highschool District 207 joined forces with more than 250 other schools in a legal fight against E-cigarette companies and distributors. They mainly targeted the popular JUUL labs that produce a large quantity of US vaping products. The school administrators claim that E-cigarettes manage to attract many youngsters and teens into smoking vaporizers while inside the school premises.

Parents of many teens and youngsters are also worried about the effects of E-cigarettes. If you are one of these people, you can immediately call a JUUL Lawsuit Attorney that has experience in dealing with companies distributing E-cigarettes. After all, stopping people while in their teens to smoke vaping products will result in good health, well-being promotion, and help them avoid getting into trouble inside their schoolyards.

Back to the case of JUUL labs, the Board of Education of District 207 including Niles, Park Ridge, Morton Grove, Des Plaines, and Harwood Heights voted unanimously to file a legal action against the popular JUUL Labs. Their decision was finalized on January 4, 2021. The whole Board of Education of District 207 joined in filing a lawsuit led by the California-based Frantz Law Group against the vaping company.

A reputable representative of the Frantz Law Group stated that all the schools and the Board of Education agreed with a single point during the lawsuit. JUUL Labs will be held accountable for its marketing methods making vaping devices attractive to minors. Aside from their advertising campaign that attracts the youth, the company also makes their E-cigarettes easy for young people to obtain and use.

Why are Vaping Products Considered Dangerous?

Now that we have an example of reputable establishments going against a popular E-cigarette company, let us take a closer look at some reasons why these products are dangerous to use. E-cigarettes are invented with the sole purpose of removing the threatening properties of smoking tobacco-based products and the traditional cigarette. However, it still has many imperfections and may compromise a person’s well-being.

Potentially Harmful Ingredients

E-cigarettes are electronic devices that produce a light vapor that can be inhaled by their user. However, the liquid inside an E-cigarette cartridge contains nicotine and other chemical substances. As a result, the E-cigarette converts these chemicals into an aerosol form. Here is a list of harmful ingredients inside an E-cigarette:

Nicotine

Ultrafine

Diacetyl (Flavorant)

Volatile Organic Compounds

Heavy Metals (Lead, Tin, and Nickel)

E-Cigarettes may Harm an Adolescent’s Brain

During the mid-phases of our youth, we enter a phase called adolescents. It is when hormones get wild and we experience moodiness as a result of this developmental stage. Aside from that, adolescence is when a person’s brain develops into maturity. Imagine the brain forming new connections, physical curves, and absorbing knowledge. A teen that is exposed to the chemicals of an E-cigarette might be affected by nicotine and get addicted to the product – resulting in a life-long vice.

Conclusion

E-cigarettes are originally meant to give us a product that will have fewer complications than the conventional tobacco-based cigarette. However, a popular E-cigarette company manages to capture the attention of the youth and motivate them to catch a lifelong vice. Fortunately, many schools with the help of a reputable law group filed a lawsuit against its bizarre marketing strategies.