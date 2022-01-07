Visit This Atlanta Hair Salon For The Best Haircut Of Your Life

Boardroom Hairstylists salon is located in Atlanta, Georgia. It is a hair grooming haven that offers a wide range of hair care services to both men and women. They include haircuts, coloring, conditioning, installing hair extensions, and styling.

The salon was established by sisters, Debbie and Donna Toland, in 1994. At the time, they had both trained and graduated as hairstylists from The Hair Academy by Joel in Savannah. They then relocated to Atlanta and worked at Regis’ salon where they perfected their skills and gained experience in the salon business.

Their growing clientele at Regis’ as well as their passion and the positive feedback they received inspired them to start up Boardroom Hairstylists. They founded the business on strong values such as trust, great customer care, and professionalism. Although Debbie has since relocated, these values still ring true in the business under Donna’s leadership. They have made the salon the go-to place for hair grooming in the community.

Still, one might ask, what’s so special about the Boardroom Hairstylists salon?

Well, if you dislike waiting long times in line, Boardroom Hairstylists has a well-organized appointment system that allows clients to get served on time. This also provides enough time for personalized consults during which you can work out a suitable hair care plan with your professional stylist. The salon premises are ADA accessible.

Each hair product used in the salon is selected based on the safety, effectiveness, and quality of its ingredients. Clients, therefore, do not have to worry about the health risks of being exposed to toxic chemicals or products that are unsuitable for their type of hair.

Of course, with this standard of care, one would naturally assume that the prices are set sky-high. Quite the contrary. The price list is affordable and each treatment session is packaged to offer clients adequate value for their money.

Visit the Boardroom Hairstylists website or their social media pages to learn more.