Katy Has Gone Organic with New USDA-Certified Juice Bar

Local Entrepreneur Passionate about Providing Community with High-End, Premium Juices, Smoothies, Bowls & Bites

Katy residents will now have a new go-to spot to boost their immune system, cleanse and eat and drink purely natural. Clean Juice , the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, recently opened its newest location at 2811 Grand Parkway on Dec. 6.

To celebrate the new location in Katy, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on Jan. 8 and will be offering the first 50 customers one free smoothie a week for an entire year. There will be other promotions going on throughout the day including buy one get one cold-pressed juices and smoothies, a free workout in the parking lot starting at 12 p.m., and a free soup with the purchase of a wrap or sandwich. These promotions will be taking place at different parts of the day, with the exception of 10% off organic cleanses lasting all day.

The Katy quick-service juice and smoothie bar is owned and operated by health and wellness advocates Melissa and Josh Bonesteel. Melissa, who will operate the business full-time, comes from the human resources field but after being diagnosed with Celiac disease, she became passionate about nutrition and wellness in all facets of life. She hopes to help her community learn about nutrition and apply clean, organic ingredients into their diets.

“What I love about Clean Juice is their commitment to helping people not just with their physical health and nutrition but with their spiritual well-being and habits, too,” said Melissa Bonesteel. “To have the opportunity to interact with the Katy and Cypress communities and help them be healthier will be something I am truly grateful for.”

As the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with over 100 open stores nationwide, Clean Juice sources only the highest-quality, premium ingredients for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, salads, toasts, wraps and more. Clean Juice aims to provide the perfect nutrition that comes only from organic food. Made fresh daily, Clean Juice has 10 heavily-dense nutrient cold-pressed juices which are made non-pasteurized and without heat, resulting in no enzymes being damaged. Also known for its dozens of superfood add-ons, Clean Juice offers fresh, organic spices that can be added to smoothies and juices for added health benefits.

To ensure premium flavor, Clean Juice has a rotating seasonal menu where organic products will be at the ripest. Launched in November, The Apple Menu will feature two signature items which include The Apple Pie Toast and a power-packed acai bowl named The Apple Crisp Bowl. The Apple Crisp Bowl includes acai, apple, banana, cinnamon, date paste, almond butter and is topped with granola, apple and cinnamon. The Apple Pie Toast is made using sprouted grain bread, almond butter, apple, cacao nibs, cinnamon and honey. Each item is made with fresh, healthy ingredients and are a part of the brand’s mission to provide fast food options that are completely organic.

For more information about the Clean Juice opening in Katy, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or call 713-532-9322.

While the concept of juicing has been around since the 1970s, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles discovered a market need for an all-organic juice bar and healthier fast-food options. With no existing concept, they created their own store in Charlotte, N.C. that ultimately led to franchising and a mission to provide communities with a healthy and delicious organic product. Since June 2016, the company has sold over 140 franchises in 23 states.