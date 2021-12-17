Protecting a Handyman Business with General Liability Insurance

Obtaining handyman liability insurance is an essential step if you wish to grow your handyman business. After all, being a handyman is a risky business. To keep you safe and secure on the job, you need to find insurance that guarantees adequate coverage if you encounter an accident resulting in injury or different types of losses.

If you are an independent contractor providing handyman services, you need insurance that guarantees adequate protection from the costs of dealing with an accident or a lawsuit. It is best to obtain general liability insurance customized to your specific industry and needs.

Get more customers

Customers are becoming savvier when obtaining services from professional tradespeople. One growing requirement among customers is proof of liability insurance of service providers they wish to do business with. If you are doing business in the Texas area, having handyman liability insurance in Texas reflects your commitment to providing excellent results and security and peace of mind to your customers. Customers are more likely to deal with your business than handymen without insurance in place.

As more retail companies and property managers require contractors to show their proof of insurance as a requirement for employment, it becomes crucial for handymen to secure general liability insurance to gain a competitive edge over other service providers.

Keep personal assets and finances safe

Purchasing general liability insurance tailored for handymen is an excellent means to safeguard your business against the various risks you encounter on the job, day in and day out. In the case of an accident, loss, or lawsuit, you will need to have an insurance policy that will protect all your assets, thus providing you with financial relief in the long run.

Is it mandatory for handymen to obtain liability insurance in Texas?

If you are a handyman who offers various skilled or specialist work for residential and commercial customers, you must obtain liability insurance. If you are a tradesperson with expertise in various disciplines, the State of Texas will require you to get general liability insurance coverage. It consists of at least $100,000 for each property damage and bodily injury, $200,00 for aggregate, and $100,000 for aggregate products and completed services. Licensed tradespeople will need to seek advice from an insurance provider on what covers they need to ensure optimum protection.

What type of insurance cover does a handyman in Texas need?

General liability insurance offered to handymen in Texas typically includes the following:

Bodily injury for third-party injuries that occur as a result of providing services. It will pay for legal, medical, and settlement costs.

Property damage to pay for damages incurred by a third party due to your service provision. A handyman liability insurance will cover the costs of replacing damaged items.

Personal or advertising injury will cover legal and settlement costs if you utilize trademarked or copyrighted materials in marketing your business.

Final thoughts

Obtaining liability insurance from a reputable insurance company specializing in handyman liability insurance will maximize your protection against risks. So, shop around, ask for referrals, and read unbiased reviews to narrow down your insurance provider choices in Texas.