What is a Thermogenic Fat Burner and Do They Actually Help With Weight Loss?

We live in the days and age when the number of people obsessed with their size has never been larger. All kinds of fat burner supplements are a huge business right now but do they actually work? The latest word in the world of slim bodies is thermogenic supplements that are gaining incredible popularity among people that struggle with extra weight and look for viable options to get their dream body. So, what is a thermogenic fat burner, and can they help with weight loss? Let’s find the answer to these questions and learn everything about this new-generation fat burner.

What Exactly Is A Thermogenic Fat Burner?

Even though “thermogenic” may sound pretty enigmatic, in simple terms this word means heat-producing – really humble yet self-explanatory. When a human body burns calories, it produces heat, which leads to fat burning due to improved metabolism. There is a wide variety of fat burners available in the market, some of them contain just one ingredient while others offer different combinations of thermogenic compounds. In addition to their calorie-burning effect, these supplements are also known for their ability to reduce appetite, which is one more important element in the complex story of weight loss.

Let’s take a closer look at the most popular thermogenic products to figure out whether or not they can be a tangible solution for people who want to lose weight.

Caffeine

It feels appropriate to start caffeine, which is arguably one of the widely available and omnipresent options. Found in more than 60 various plants, from cocoa and tea to yerba mate, kola nut, and guarana, it is literally right at our fingertips in the form of all conceivable and inconceivable sugar-packed and sugar-free beverages. But how much caffeine does our body need to start losing weight?

Studies show that one milligram of caffeine can help burn an extra 0.1 calories in the subsequent 24 hour period, meaning that, let’s say, a 150-mg caffeine pill can burn an extra 15 calories over the respective timeframe. We bet you are not that impressed with the numbers but the main role of caffeine is in boosting metabolism, so it is safe to conclude that caffeine supplements alone cannot make you lose weight but they can play their part when combined with the restricted diet and exercises.

Green Tea

Another natural product known for its thermogenic effects, green tea brings many many health benefits but does it help lose weight? According to a limited number of studies, taking supplements that contain this substance alone does not contribute to a significant decrease in body weight. However, similar to caffeine, green tea is a great metabolism booster able to help your body burn more fat in combination with other efforts.

Capsaicin

Do you like hot spicy chili peppers? Then great because they are full of capsaicin, a very powerful heat-producing substance. The truth is, you cannot eat a lot of it, therefore supplements based on capsaicin seem a far better option. Consuming such supplements can burn additional 50 calories per day, also bringing the effect of a flat belly – an impressive result in comparison to the aforementioned caffeine and green tea. There is evidence that people who take a 2.5 mg pill three times a day can burn up to 10% more fat in the course of 24 hours.

Garcinia Cambogia

Chances are you have never seen or eaten this exotic tropical fruit, however, it is one of the most common ingredients for fat burner supplements. Garcinia Cambogia comprises hydroxycitric acid (HCA), a unique compound able to block the activity of the enzyme ATP citrate lyase. The latter is the one that is in charge of the formation of body fat, hence the beneficial effect of this compound does not need a special explanation. Anyway, there are studies that confirm a positive effect of Garcinia Cambogia products on weight loss. Namely, consuming such supplements for at least two weeks can result in a 1% greater reduction in weight while taking these supplements over a more extended period of time delivers even better results.

Yohimbine

Another powerful thermogenic compound is yohimbine that is derived from the bark of the same-named tree that is native to Africa. Not much is known for sure about the effectiveness of products enhanced with this substance, however, what is known is the way yohimbine works. Apparently, it boosts the activity of several very important hormones, including dopamine and adrenaline, leading to the increased burning of body fat. Many researchers consider yohimbine a truly promising option for weight loss and for good reason – one study that embraced a limited number of pro athletes suggests that participants with a daily intake of 20mg of yohimbine for a period of 3 weeks had a 2% decrease in body fat in comparison to athletes who were given a placebo.

Synephrine

Synephrine may sound pretty unfamiliar, but what about bitter orange? This citrus fruit is chock-full of this natural stimulant, which, by the way, has a structure that is akin to the structure of ephedrine. While the latter is banned in the US and some other countries due to the eventual linkage with sudden deaths, synephrine is considered safe to use. 50 mg of this substance can burn up to additional 65 calories on a daily basis, which looks like a great opportunity for all people who are fighting extra weight. At the moment, a number of studies are being performed to learn more about the effects of synephrine when used alone or in combination with other compounds.

Thermogenic Blends

We mentioned the most commonly used single thermogenic substances that can be found in the market. However, the majority of diet supplements to help lose weight usually take advantage of more heat-producing substances, offering sophisticated thermogenic blends. Needless to say, they often deliver more visible results, especially when combined with a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

The effectiveness of a thermogenic fat burner may vary greatly from one substance to another, however, their main benefits are improved metabolism and reduced appetite. To reach significant results in fat burning, these supplements need to be combined with a special diet and exercise routine.