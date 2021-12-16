Before You Hit the Road: Towing Trailers With Your Pickup Truck

Whether you’re just starting your journey as a business owner in the manual labor industry or you already have an established company, you know trailers play an important role at almost every job site. They help your truck tow large machines, haul material, and so much more.

However, towing a trailer isn’t something to be taken lightly. Pulling a trailer of any size requires tremendous concentration, specific skills, and laser focus. Whether you’re using a pickup that you’ve had in the business for years or need a few tips for using trailers with a rental, this guide should help you keep yourself safe as you go about your business: the business of building the future, one brick at a time.

So whether you’re pulling a large flatbed trailer or a small utility trailer, here are the top tips to ensure your safety on the road.

Prep Your Trailer Before You Hit The Road

Before taking your trailer out on the road, it is important to perform a routine inspection to ensure your safety.

Check The Tires

Just as you would check the tires of your pickup truck, it is essential to check the tires of your trailer. Make sure to look for dry rot, cracking and check the tire pressure, especially if you haven’t used the trailer in a while. You should also make sure you have a spare tire just in case you get a flat.

Match the Ball Hitch

Before you leave, make sure the ball on your trailer matches the hitch on your pickup truck. Failure to correctly match the hitch to the ball could cause the trailer to detach from your truck and cause an accident.

Use Saftey Chains

Hooking up safety chains from your trailer to your truck is essential to ensure the safety of not only you but the drivers around you. Safety chains act as a safeguard and the last line of defense if your trailer were to disconnect from your truck.

Check Trailer Lights

Proper lighting is essential for any trailer you may be towing. If your trailer has been sitting for a while, there is a chance your wires could be faulty. It is essential to make sure your trailer’s brake lights, turn signals, and hazards are in working condition before hitting the road.

Secure Your Load

If you’re hauling a trailer with a heavy load of material, it is vital to ensure it is properly secured. Make sure you use durable rope, bungee cords, and winch straps when necessary.

Driving Your Trailer

Once your trailer is safe and secure, it is time to hit the road. However, driving a trailer can be challenging, and it is essential to take the proper precautions.

Know Your Trailer

Remember, your trailer can sometimes weigh just as much, if not more, than your truck. That extra weight can significantly impact your truck’s ability to stop and take sharp turns, so it is important to always drive with caution.

Allow For Longer Stop Times

It is crucial to hit the brake a lot earlier than you would without a trailer. As stated above, all of that extra weight can make it hard to stop. Make sure to pay attention when other cars are breaking and give yourself enough time to come to a complete halt.

Make Wide Turns

Just as stopping is different with a trailer, making turns can present quite the challenge. Since your trailer’s tires will end up closer to the inside of a turn than your truck’s tires, it is important to always make wider than usual turns to prevent jack-knifing your trailer.

Don’t Ride Your Truck’s Brakes Going Down Hill

Every time you ride your truck’s brakes while going downhill with a heavy trailer, you risk overheating them. It is important to make sure your truck is always in tow/haul mode, which will downshift your truck’s transmission taking pressure off your brakes.

Use a Spotter to Backup

If you are not used to driving a trailer backing up can feel like an impossible task. Consider using a spotter to help guide you into the right position as you back the trailer up.

Practice Makes Perfect

These tips will help you safely operate your truck and trailer. However, if you don’t feel comfortable, consider practicing in a parking lot or quiet street until you get the hang of it.