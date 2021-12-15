Katy Lions Club’s Peace Poster wins first place

The Katy Lions Club’s Peace Poster entry won first place locally, at 2-S2 Lions District, which encompasses over 50 other clubs across Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, and Waller counties. Then at Lions of Texas state level the entry won and is now headed to Lions Clubs International competition ! Way to go!

For over three decades, Lions clubs around the globe have been sponsoring a very special art contest in schools and youth groups. Creating peace posters gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity.

The Katy Lions Club are sponsors of the Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest locally. Working closely with the Katy Independent School District, we are fortunate to have many talented young Katy artists aged 11, 12, and 13 submitting their work.

Learn more about the Katy Lions Club at www.katylions.org