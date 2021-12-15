Canada Student Visa: Get the Right Documents

The availability of top-notch universities and colleges in Canada has attracted several international students looking for further studies and skills.

Canada is one of the most sought-after countries due to the country’s flexibility in the adoption of immigrants, tourists, and international students. The availability of two national languages, English and French, also makes it foreigners and visitors easy to adapt to the country’s culture.

International students often have a rigorous application process that puts into consideration the proper documentation required.

With the changes in Covid-19 protocols, there are several rules and regulations that international students must go through to be considered in the application process. The recent Omicron variant has led to the ban of several African countries where the variant has been detected. Therefore, applicants from these countries are currently discouraged to apply at the moment.

Acquiring a Canadian student visa requires the student to go through several processes that will make them eligible for a student visa:

Obtain a study permit

Before even traveling to Canada, international students need to first apply for a study permit. The study permit enables the student to gain access into the country as long as they are solely there for study.

The study permit is usually viable for students whose course lasts more than six months. Those with courses of more than six months may not require a study permit. However, if the student is not sure whether their studies will pass a six-month mark, it is best to apply for a study permit before arriving in Canada.

Students who fail to apply for a study permit only to have their course extended may have to leave the country to apply for a study permit via the visa office.

Check eligibility for the student visa

Not all students require a visa when choosing to study in Canada. Students who have family recognized by the Department of Foreign Affairs in Canada can be recognized by the embassy need not apply for a student visa.

Members of the foreign armed forces, as well as individuals, who have an Indian status registered in Canada, are also exempted from applying.

Application process

After getting an acceptance letter from the University of your choice, one can log in to the Citizenship and Immigration in Canada (CIC) portal and start an online application. It is advisable to start the application process before arriving in the country for a seamless process.

Online application is convenient and easy to do. However, students who are disabled and have connection issues are encouraged to submit written applications to the office. Physical applications however take double the time to be processed. It is therefore advisable to check the processing times of these before submitting.

Visa applications can also be sent via mail if they cannot be submitted online. An acceptance letter from a recognized body or institution is also vital in the visa application process. The institution should be recognized by the Canadian government.

Students should also ensure that they do not have any criminal records. This is important as it affects the eligibility of the application, as one would not be able to get a positive response.

Acquiring a student visa application package is the next step in this process. The package can be acquired from the Canadian Embassy or found in the consulate of the home country. Applicants may also seek a temporary residence permit.

The documents that are needed for a study permit are:

DLI proof of acceptance

Schools that admit international students in Canada usually have a Designated Learning Institution (DLI). This is provided to the student which makes them eligible to study. The letter of acceptance makes it easy for the student to have access to a student loan as it shows proof of study visa.

Students should also give a copy of the university’s offer letter. This shows proof of the learning experience in Canada. The DLI should be in line with the recommended Covid-19 protocols.

Valid travel documents

An up-to-date passport and other relevant travel documents are required for a student visa. Passport-sized photographs are required, as well as proof of identity from the student’s host country.

Financial support

Students applying for a visa should also show proof of financial resources that will be used to pay for their fees. For instance, those with scholarships are required to state this, and those paying for themselves should show that they can keep up with the tuition fees. Different universities require minimum funds payable to the institution before enrollment. This can be done through the Canadian embassy portal.

To get a Canadian visa, there are some questions that the applicant must answer. The CIC website offers a detailed indication of the requirements of the application, which will give applicants the chance to consider the right step to take.

Tips to applying for a student visa

To become one among the many students shortlisted for a visa in Canada, there are a few helpful tips that will propel your application in the right direction:

Early application

When applying for a student visa, the early application goes a long way. Students who apply early have a higher chance of acquiring their student visa faster. As the entire process is highly competitive, the early application sets the student apart from the rest by giving them ample time to follow up with the required documentation.

Choosing the preferred college or university beforehand

To become an international student, one needs to choose the university or college of your choice before starting the visa application. This allows the student to determine which region in Canada one would like to go to.

With the Covid-19 protocols, several considerations have changed the application process. However, Canada has increased the number of vaccinated travelers into the country.

With the recent travel ban imposed on some countries, the new wave has seen Canada banned non-vaccinated travelers. The Canadian government has also issued a recommended list of required vaccines that are required in the country.