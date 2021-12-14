Name Proposed for Katy ISD’s New Elementary School

Community Invited to Public Forum

During the Katy Independent School District December Board meeting, the Naming Advisory Committee for Elementary #44 recommended Steve and Elaine Robertson Elementary as the name for the District’s newest campus.

Dr. Steve and Mrs. Elaine Robertson have dedicated 64 combined years to public education. Steve began his career as an elementary teacher in Spring Branch Independent School District in 1985. His passion for school leadership led him to roles in Conroe Independent School District and then Katy ISD, where he served as an elementary, junior high and high school principal and eventually as an assistant superintendent for secondary school leadership and support. In these roles, Steve led school improvement efforts, increased student performance and provided support and mentorship to staff and campus leadership.

Elaine began her career with West 10 Cooperative in 1987 as a deaf education elementary teacher. She chose to focus on her family for a few years but returned to education in 1997 as a parent-infant advisor for Katy ISD. She assumed the leadership role of instructional officer for deaf education, vision and assistive technology in 2002. In this role, she wrote grants to fund innovative instruction, provided engaging and inspiring staff development sessions, and served on inclusion teams and site-based management teams. Elaine also organized extra-curricular programs to bridge academic and social gaps between the deaf and hard of hearing and other students. She was instrumental in establishing Katy ISD’s Audiological Center. In 2020, both educators retired from Katy ISD.

A public forum to provide input regarding the proposed name will be held January 5. It is anticipated that the Board of Trustees will take action on the name recommendation at the January 24 meeting.

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Katy ISD Education Support Complex

Board Room

6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494

6 – 7 p.m.

Elementary #44 will be located at 7400 Innovation Drive in the Cane Island Subdivision. This elementary school will provide enrollment relief to Bryant Elementary.