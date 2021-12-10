What Are Legal Rights After Someone’s Wrongful Death?

When you lose a loved one, you may find yourself struggling to cope with the grief while also dealing with medical and funerary costs. No matter if this situation is heartening, talk to a wrongful death lawyer if your loved one died as a result of the negligence of another person or company. The lawyers can walk you through the steps of filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

When a family member dies as a result of wrongful death, you need an attorney to assist you and your family fight for the compensation you deserve. It is not the time for you or your family to deal with insurance agents and police after a loved one has died. During this vulnerable period, insurers may try to take advantage of you. While you focus on your family and their well-being, a Seattle wrongful death lawyer may step in and keep the insurance company off your back while ensuring that your rights are maintained. Dealing with insurance providers on behalf of our clients is an important element of our daily work.

The Various Sorts of Wrongful Death Cases

We handle wrongful death lawsuits resulting from a person’s, corporation’s, or even a dog or animal attack’s carelessness or conduct. This includes deaths caused by any of the following:

Automobile accidents

Accidents involving trucks

Pedestrian accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Dog attacks and bites

Falls and injuries

Construction-related accidents

Abuse in nursing homes

Medical malpractices

This isn’t a complete list. People are victims of a variety of forms of negligence and abuse that are difficult to identify.

Who can file claims for a loved one’s wrongful death?

A surviving spouse of a departed husband or wife can claim compensation. Children, as well as parents who offered assistance to a kid, may recover. If a parent or sibling is a dependent, they can also file a claim.

Is it possible for stepchildren to recover from the loss of a stepparent?

The Washington wrongful death legislation, RCW 4.20, permits stepchildren to recover in the event of a step parent’s death.

Is it possible for a domestic partner to be compensated for the death of his or her partner?

Yes, the legislators happily included wording in the wrongful death act that allows spouses AND state-registered domestic partners to sue. This is fantastic news for state-registered domestic partners, as it significantly broadens the reach of the statute.

If you and your partner want to learn more about domestic partnerships and how to register as one, go here.

What could we get in a wrongful death lawsuit?

Depending on the circumstances, you may be able to collect both financial and non-financial damages, such as loss of companionship, affection, and direction. You may also be able to collect medical expenditures, the victim’s pain, and suffering before death. You can claim funeral costs as well in case of wrongful death.

What is the worth of a wrongful death claim?

It depends on your specific situation and the conditions of your family. Before creating estimates of how much a case is worth, a lawyer typically needs to employ specialists and gather a lot of data. This is frequently the first thing people ask, but lawyers can’t generally answer it without first performing the necessary tasks. Remember, an experienced attorney can help you receive the best monetary compensation which you deserve.

Is it possible to file a claim if our child is killed as a result of someone else’s negligence?

Yes, you can recover under RCW 4.24, which enables a parent to recover for the loss of a child, including the loss of affection from the kid and the disruption of the parent-child connection, as long as you were supporting the child. If your child was an adult who supported you, you may be able to sue under the wrongful death law.

Can I get compensated for funeral expenditures or cremation costs?

Yes, you certainly can. Wrongful death lawsuits can be used to collect funeral expenditures such as burial fees, coffin charges, and other associated costs of a funeral or cremation. Keep note of all of these costs so that a lawyer can assist you in including them in your claim.

What happens if a person dies months or years after sustaining an injury?

The wrongful death law accounts for this by effectively providing two claims: a wrongful death claim that occurs after the individual dies, and a survival lawsuit that allows you to recover for pain and suffering that occurred before the person’s death.

Conclusion

Understanding your legal rights is always essential but it is smart to get a lawyer to represent your case. When you are reading this, we understand your concern. Talk to a good lawyer in your locality and hire someone who fits your expectations.