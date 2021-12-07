Tuesdays, Jan. 11 – Feb. 15, 6 p.m. central, online

Climate Solutions 101 is the world’s first major educational effort focused solely on climate solutions. Rather than rehashing well-known climate challenges, these materials from Project Drawdown concentrate on game-changing climate action based on rigorous scientific research and analysis. This course, presented in video units and in-depth conversations, combines Project Drawdown’s trusted resources with the expertise of several inspiring voices from around the world. Climate solutions become attainable with increased access to free, science-based educational resources, elevated public discourse, and tangible examples of real-world action. Continue your climate solutions journey, today. Join others for a weekly online discussion on climate solutions! Register for this course on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-solutions-101-tickets-215049578077 . Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.