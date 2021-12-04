Rep. Nehls Votes Against Irresponsible Funding Extension

Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) released a statement after voting against H.R. 6119 – Furthering Continuing Appropriations Act of 2022. The legislation would extend government funding through February 18, 2022 by way of a last-minute Continuing Resolution.

“Today I voted not to recklessly spend an additional $230,000,000,000 out of regular order,” said Congressman Nehls. “The Constitution provides a simple way to fund the government, and this is not it. House Democrats have spent more time jamming through socialist spending than addressing one of their core responsibilities of funding the government. By voting no, I voted not to bail out Speaker Pelosi and Democrat leadership.”