The Best CS:GO Skins You Need

The aim of having the most competitive and flashiest skin within CSGO, has never gone away. Now that the game has been around for almost a complete decade, skins have developed, customized and taken a whole new world of their own. As a beginner to the scene, it is very easy to get intimidated by it all and unsure on where to begin. With 60 weapons available within the game in addition to many skins being available upon mission and reward, even an intermediate or long-time player could miss out the opportunities that are available to them.

Below we have listed some of the best CS:GO skins within the market today. Many players have found these to be the most desired. So, if you are wanting to know more on why and how to obtain them, make sure to continue reading.

Top 5 best CS:GO skins:

Water Elemental Neo Noir Neon Rider Disco Tech Mecha Industries

Water Elemental

Released within the Breakout Collection in the year 2014, this skin will cover the entire Glock, with a water logo that represents it. The logo is in red and blue so you definitely should not miss it within your skins collections. The handle of the gun and the trigger is the only part of the skins that is not emulsified with the logos standard colors, and is instead, accentuated by a subtle darker color, which in our opinion, makes the design way more accentuated and out there.

Neo Noir

At the higher end of the price scale, this skin is from the Danger Zone Collection, coming in at $57. The AWP that is provided by paying up this price is certainly worth it. Not to mention it is pretty recent from 2018, making it one of the most-deadliest guns within the entire game. Its art, and one to definitely keep within your collection, without a doubt.

Neon Rider

The Neon Rider skin could be something that came out of a Cyberpunk world set in the future of 2077. While the collection of skins came out in 2018, this is way beyond its time for what it has to offer its players. Categorized by its bright neon colors of purples, blues and pinks, it is an AK-47 to be remembered. Not forgetting to mention that the skins themselves are pretty pricey. At $137, you would need to pay quite the amount to get your hands on one. Luckily for you if you did, this is definitely one purchase that you will not regret, and actually be a very proud owner of one.

Disco Tech

Disco Tech is a perfect solution to those that are not willing to splurge out on the Neon Rider. Understandably, it is pretty pricey, and something not everyone is willing to own. This MAC-10 Disco Tech skin is probably the next best thing for anyone looking for a worthy replacement. Released within the Prisma 2 Collection just over a year ago, this prices up at a respectable $23, which in comparison to the other favorites, it is nothing at all really, is it?

The patterns on the gun are pretty mesmerizing and beautiful. The geometric shapes that are etched all along it are what make this unique and quite the prize to have within your collection.

Mecha Industries

Last but not least, we have this Mecha Industries M4A1-S, which was introduced via the Gamma Collection back in 2016. Despite the years since its release, it very much still is gold. The white and grey color scheme works perfectly with the red highlights around the weapon. It is quite the futuristic looking skin, that reels in at an affordable $29. While it is nothing over the top or flashy, many players will all boast this within their collection, as its rustic looking characteristics make it all the more appealing and unique.