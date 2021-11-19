Electric Pressure Washer vs. Gas Pressure Washer: Which One is Best?

Many folks wonder what pressure washer to choose for their cleaning needs around the house. If that’s the case, it makes more sense buying an electric pressure washer than a gas pressure washer. Here’s why.

If you want to speed up a lot of cleaning jobs around the house or wherever you may be, you can do so much worse than using a pressure washer. And for what it’s worth, it is also very versatile. You can use a pressure washer to clean cars, walls, sidewalks, and pretty much any surface.

However, the choice is not so simple. Many people wonder if they should go for an electric pressure washer or a gas-powered one. Here’s a definite answer: If your cleaning chores only revolve primarily around the house, then you should consider buying an electric pressure washer.

Before giving you reasons why you should go for an electric pressure washer over a gas pressure washer for household cleaning projects, let’s briefly examine how a pressure washer works.

How Does a Pressure Washer Work?

A pressure washer may sound like it’s a complex machine, but it’s not. In its basic sense, this is how a pressure washer works.

It has a bottle or container that holds detergent or soap through a hose. Another hose lets in the water from an external source, most probably a faucet.

A motor powers the washer. It could either be an electric or gas-powered motor.

Because of the power generated by the motor, the pump pulls both the detergent and water in and mixes them. Some models can also heat the water up to 70 degrees Celsius to provide more cleaning power.

The exit hose of a pressure washer is reinforced to withstand high pressure. Not only does this mechanism save 80% less water, but the high water pressure also allows even better cleaning than just using an ordinary garden hose.

With all these things considered, a pressure washer is not something that is taken lightly. Water streaming out of its nozzles is enough to cause injuries and hurt people. For more safety tips on using a pressure washer, this fun guide gets you covered in every step.

Advantages of an Electric Pressure Washer

Now, let’s go back to the heart of the matter. As previously mentioned, this article is pretty straightforward about one thing: If you need a pressure washer for cleaning projects around the house, then an electric pressure washer is probably the right choice.

Here’s why:

Easy to use and store

Gas pressure washers are generally for professional use. On the other hand, electric pressure washers are typically “plug-play-unplug” machines that do not require unique expertise outside of a few safety tips. When you’re finished, just carry it inside the house or somewhere safe since it is very light.

Affordable

In one of the most comprehensive electric power washer reviews written, Alex Woodward (Cleanup Expert) says that one of the reasons why you should buy an electric pressure washer is because of its price. An electric unit costs at least $150 on the low end and $250 for the most expensive ones. Gas pressure washers are at least $400 and could very well be up to $1,000 if you climb up higher in specifications.

Safe

If all that’s on your lap are household cleaning projects, you don’t need that much power coming from a gas pressure washer. Cleaning patios, decking’s, driveways, furniture, and cars only require minimal pressure. Anything extraordinary could cause damage, which in turn, would cost you money. Therefore, for general household use, the safety arrow points to the electric pressure washer.

Best Electric Pressure Washers In The Market

Sun Joe SPX3500

Sun Joe is already a trusted name in the home and gardening space for good reasons. The company has a habit of making affordable products without sacrificing quality. The SPX series, for example, is a line of electric pressure washers that offer adequate power without breaking your budget.

The SPX3500 offers a maximum pressure of 2,300 PSI, enough to clean the dirtiest patios. One verified purchaser used the SPX3500 on a concrete patio that has turned black because it has never been pressure-washed in 20 years. After a few initial passes with the wand, bright white concrete was already showing. Needless to say, this electric washer has some serious muscle, which is perfect for any household cleaning project.

Westinghouse ePX3050

With a height of 16 inches and weighing only 19 pounds, you probably wouldn’t take the ePX3050 seriously. That, my friend, is a huge mistake.

This unit is capable of spraying 2050 psi and even higher cleaning units (CU) than the Sun Joe SPX3500. Any homeowner would appreciate its anti-tipping design while the 25-foot hose allows a wide area coverage. On top of that, its small build and 360-degree steering call for easy storage and excellent maneuverability. You can take home all these features for as low a price as you can spend on an electric pressure washer. Budget-wise, the ePX3050 may just be the unit for you.

Karcher K5 Premium

The Karcher K5 has less spraying power and cleaning units than the other two mentioned above while also costing a little more. Still, it is worth a look because of its excellent features. If anything, you can say that it’s even built with more quality than the first two models.

Here is one reason why the Karcher K5 is probably worth a few more dollars: It has a water-cooled induction motor that promises to preserve motor life and increase performance up to five times more than other technology. Plus, it has a durable and non-corrosive pump and two types of wands that you can use for different cleaning needs.

Conclusion: Why Choose an Electric Pressure Washer over a Gas-Powered One

Obviously, choosing an electric pressure washer over a gas pressure washer is subjective. If your cleaning chores are mainly done around the house, an electric pressure washer makes the most sense. It is much quieter, virtually maintenance-free, safer, easier to store, and cheaper than its gas-powered counterparts.

Of course, gas pressure washers are much more powerful than electric pressure washers. There’s no debate on that. With that being said, household cleaning is not all about muscle. Patios, sidings, concrete driveways, and cars could incur damage when sprayed with something very powerful. Therefore, it is best to steer clear of gas pressure washers and go for an electric one when it comes to household cleaning and maintenance.