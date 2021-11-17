What Type Of Windows Should I Get If I Live In Canada?

Depending on what part of Canada you live in, you’re probably used to the drastic weather conditions that tend to fluctuate quite severely throughout each year. In certain areas, winters can get extremely cold and summers can get extremely hot. High Winds and storms can arise at any point of the day and that leaves your windows taking the brunt of all of the damage that can be caused. Window technology has come a long way over the years, and with double and triple-paned windows, your home will be protected against the elements of nature. If your windows aren’t able to withstand the outdoor elements as well as they used to, window installation in Edmonton is an effective way to protect your home.

Storm Windows For The Canadian Climate

Because the Canadian climate can get fairly severe during certain parts of the year, you’ll want to invest in good windows that will keep you and your home protected. A storm window is a great way to prevent the elements from wreaking havoc.

Exterior Storm Windows

The durability of exterior storm windows is quite high. These windows are installed on the outer frame of your window, and if you ensure to maintain them routinely, you won’t have to worry about the elements getting inside your home. Keep in mind that there needs to be a drainage hole so that any excess moisture can get out. This is done to prevent rotting to your window frame.

Interior Storm Windows

You can also install interior storm windows. These are fairly straightforward to put on and take off, and even more so if you live in an apartment. Interior storm windows are effective at keeping the exterior appearance of your home looking great throughout the year. Interior storm windows are known to be a little more energy-efficient in comparison to exterior storm windows. They provide a much tight seal against the glass, so you’ll potentially see your energy bills being reduced from month to month.

Disposable Storm Windows

Disposable storm windows are kits that are manufactured from vinyl or plastic sheets. These are budget-friendly options that you just place over your window when there is a storm approaching. One frustrating thing to note about these windows is that they tend to lower your ability to look through them. Sunlight also causes them to get damaged over time, and you’ll have to replace them on a regular basis, especially at times of the year where storms are more common.

Storm Windows Manufactured From Plastic Or Glass

If budget isn’t an issue for you, consider getting storm windows that are made from glass or plastic. These types of storm windows are known to be more durable in comparison to vinyl or metal frames. Taking them off is fairly straightforward because they operate along a hook and groove system. Magnets are used to keep metal frames secured to a window.

If you’re wanting to increase the insulation in your home, consider installing a glass storm window to keep the elements out and the warm air in. You won’t have to deal with any obstructions in your view with this option.

Storm Windows For The Pacific Northwest

If you live in the Pacific Northwest parts of Canada, you’ll want to get window materials that are resistant to moisture. Vinyl and fiberglass are very good options to consider. You’ll also want to get a window that is resistant to temperature transference. During the summer, the heat can tend to blare into homes at certain times of the day, so you’ll want to get windows that have a high solar heat gain coefficient.

You might want to steer wide and clear of wood windows because moisture can cause wood to rot. If you’re focused on nothing else but windows made from wood material, keep in mind that you’ll have to spend a lot more time keeping them maintained than the other options available.

Windows For Prairie And Eastern Parts Of The Country

If you live in eastern areas, you can do fine with wood windows. Getting the right wood windows should be able to give you many years of use as long as you’re proactive in your maintenance routines. If you’re considering window installation in Edmonton, you’ll want to stay away from single-pane windows. Double and triple-pane windows might end up costing you more than single-pane ones, but you’ll see that investment paying off through your savings on your energy bill each and every month.

If you’re worried about the sun causing damage to your floors or furniture in your home, consider getting windows with a Low-E coating. The low-E coating prevents the harmful UV rays of the sun from fading anything in your home.

What Should I Look For In Storm Windows?

Figuring out what storm window to go with can be a frustrating task if you don’t know much about windows. With so many different types of materials out there, it’s quite intimidating to know what to look for. The Canadian Standards Association regulates all of the windows throughout Canada. That means that windows need to perform to a minimum standard in order to be sold to the public. Things that need to be abided by are:

The minimum thickness of the window

The minimum hardness of the window

The durability of the window

Performance of the window

Watertightness of the window

Airtightness of the window

Wind load resistance of the window

How easy the window is to use

Security of the window

Resistance to condensation

Strength of the screen

All of the windows in Canada need to go through a strict evaluation before people are able to purchase them. Some of the categories are voluntary, while some are mandatory, and it always pays to double-check the quality of your window with your window manufacturer before purchasing it.

Storm Window Protection

Installing storm windows in your home is an affordable way to keep your home protected against the elements of the outdoors. You’ll have better energy efficiency and won’t have to worry about the air from the outdoors seeping through your windows. you’ll also have an increased measure of insulation in your home.

If you’re living in Canada, you know how bad the climate can get. You’ll want windows that keep your home protected.

If you’re considering storm window installation in Edmonton, getting a reputable company to assist you always makes the process much easier. Consider contacting Canglow Windows & Doors to help you decide what storm windows to go with for your home.