What Should I Know About Replacement Windows?

When you’re a landlord, there are a variety of things you need to know and be aware of for the houses that you own or oversee. Things in houses break down over time, and ongoing repairs are just part of the job of being a landlord. A dishwasher might break down, the fridge might stop working, or the washer or dryer might malfunction. Another thing that might occur is cracked windows. Replacement windows are one of the best things that you can invest in if the energy efficiency of your rental unit isn’t doing as well as it should.

As a landlord, you’ll always have to consider how significant of an impact that your investment will have on the home. Are replacement windows worth the amount you’ll be spending? It always helps to dig into a little more research to really be able to answer that question.

Windows Can Help Increase The Amount You Charge For Rent

The nice thing about replacement windows is that you’ll be able to charge a little higher rent for the prospective tenant that will be moving in. New windows can make a home stand out much more, and people can clearly see when a home has new windows in it. By being able to charge a little more rent from month to month, you’ll be able to get back the money that you invested into replacing the windows over time.

When tenants are considering moving into a rental unit, one of the things they look at is the maintenance of the home. If the home is grungy, has cold, drafty, and cracked windows, then there is a good chance that the tenant will walk out and not consider the rental house any further. On the other hand, if they walk into the home and it is perfectly climate-controlled due to the brand-new windows being installed, they will recognize that.

Old windows on a home are very noticeable. All it takes is a few steps up to the home to clearly see that the windows have seen better days. You can keep windows properly maintained to a certain extent, but if the seals on the windows aren’t working anymore, it’s very difficult to hide the condensation that builds up between the window panes.

If your prospective tenants that you’re showing the rental house to know the negative impacts that old windows have on a home, they might potentially try to negotiate cheaper rental rates. Some people are also aware that old, single-pane windows allow a lot of noise pollution from the outdoors, and that’s another thing that could sway people in the opposing direction from renting your house. Older windows, that can affect their sleep throughout the night, and their comfort levels.

Many landlords have to boost the rental prices of their units just to make up for the amount of energy lost because of how much cold or warm air they allow into the home. New windows are designed to keep the warm air in and the cold air out when it’s cold outside, and that will have your furnace taking a break every now and then, resulting in lower energy bills. The same goes for the summer months. New windows will keep the cool air in and the warm air out, resulting in your air conditioner not having to work around the clock to keep things cool.

New Windows Might Bring Better Tenants

No one wants to come home after a long day at work to a cold and drafty home where you can physically feel windows seeping through the cracks of your windows. In the same way, outdoor noise can get very annoying and frustrating to constantly deal with. If you live in a busy city, the constant sounds of traffic, horns, and sirens might drive tenants nuts.

No matter what tenant you have in your rental house, the discomfort experienced by old and leaky windows isn’t nice for anyone to be dealing with. Your power bills will be through the roof because the tenant will be having to crank up the thermostat just to compensate for the air that gets through your windows.

Energy Savings

Window replacement is always a recommended solution to keep your energy bills lower from month to month. If your tenants are the ones paying for the power bill, then they will become quite irate after seeing how high it is throughout the year. Sometimes landlords will include the power bill in with the rent that the tenant pays, while other times, the tenant will be in charge of paying it. Either way, the high power bill can become quite a nuisance, especially when it’s in the middle of winter.

Single-pane windows don’t provide a good degree of insulation for a home. If you’re considering replacing your windows in your rental house, consider spending a little more and going with double or triple-pane windows. This should be seen as an investment instead of just another added expense because you’ll see that money is returned back to you through savings on your energy bill at the end of each month.

Windows Can Protect Your Home From UV Rays

UV rays can cause fading and damage to your hardwood floors, furniture, and paint. To avoid this, you can get something called Low-E coating on your windows. Low-E coating will prevent the harmful UV rays of the sun from bleaching things in the interior of your home. If you don’t get this coating, you might be spending more on maintenance to fix the faded floors or furniture at a later date.

Window Differences

There are a variety of different replacement windows on the market, and it always helps to do your research before selecting one. Windows are:

Manufactured with different material

Come in a variety of different sizes

Comes in a variety of different shapes

Have different ways of operating

Have different panes of glass

Come with different technology, such as Low-E coating

If you’re unsure of what types of windows to get installed in your rental home, it always helps to consult with a reputable window contractor. NorthTech Windows & Doors is one window contractor that will carefully and professionally guide you through the entire process of getting your window replacement done for your rental home.