What Should I Keep In Mind With Window Replacement?

Window replacement in North York is one of the best home renovation projects you can do if you’re wanting to increase the energy efficiency of your home. New windows are much more effective than they used to be, and technology is one thing that never seems to slow down in life. New windows are able to keep the warm air in and cold air out during the winter months of the year, and the cool air in and the warm air out during the summer months of the year.

As a result, your furnace and air conditioner won’t be working around the clock to keep the climate control of your home at a good level. Being a homeowner requires you to always be aware of what parts of your home might require maintenance. If your windows are starting to look like an eyesore, window replacement in North York is probably something you’ll want to consider in the near future.

No one wants to get home to a cold and drafty home after a long day at work, and windows that don’t allow a good deal of natural light into your home can have your mood feeling lower from day to day. Home renovation projects are something that can result in a bit of increased stress, but hiring a professional window contractor like HRT Windows is one of the best things you can do to make the process straightforward and seamless.

Should I Get Replacement Windows?

Sometimes it can be hard to figure out if you need replacement windows, while other times it is very apparent. If you suspect it might be time to get new windows, you’ll want to look out for things like:

Cool, drafty air seeping in between the cracks of your window frame

Your energy bill is much higher than it should be every month

Your single-pane windows are out of style and out of date

The windows aren’t functioning as they should be anymore

You keep noticing fog in between your window panes

The outdoor noise pollution is driving you nuts

Your wood window frames are rotting apart

What Should I Think About When I’m Purchasing New Windows?

There are a variety of things you’ll want to keep in mind if you think you’re ready to start looking around for replacement windows.

The Style

Choosing the style of windows for your home is something that might take a bit of time, but it’s always worth investing that time into your research so that you don’t experience buyer’s regret later down the road. If you live in a contemporary home, consider getting some picture windows to increase the natural light in certain areas of your home. If you live in a Victorian style of home, then bay or bow windows are wise options to consider. Getting a window that doesn’t fit the style of your home might take away from it, and that’s why doing your research is so important.

Type Of Windows

When you’re researching what windows to get installed in your home, you’ll want to think about a few things:

Natural light

Airflow

Functionality

Some questions you’ll want to ask yourself are:

Am I wanting new windows to increase the amount of natural light throughout my home while increasing the square footage a bit? If your answer to this question is yes, then you’ll want to select bay windows or bow windows.

Am I wanting a window that doesn’t open outwards from the home? If your answer is yes, you’ll want to get sliding windows or single or double-hung windows.

Am I wanting to still be able to keep the window wide open even if it’s raining? If your answer to this question is yes then awning windows are perfect for that scenario.

Am I wanting to get windows primarily to increase the airflow into my home? If your answer to this question is yes, you might want to consider getting casement windows. Casement windows not only increase the ventilation in a home, but they are also perfect for use as egress windows in a basement.

Am I wanting a window that is only used to increase the natural light in my home? If you answered yes to this, then a picture window will be perfect for that.

Window Material

When you’re looking for new windows, you’ll also want to consider what material to go with. Window is manufactured from:

Wood

Aluminum

Vinyl

If you’re wanting windows that require very little maintenance, then you’ll want to go with vinyl. Vinyl windows are resistant to things like:

The outdoor elements

Warping

Corrosion

Water damage

Vinyl windows can last a long time and many homeowners can go 30 years without worrying about replacing them.

Energy Efficiency

Homeowners will also want to be focused on energy efficiency when they are thinking about window replacement. Energy-efficient windows will have your energy bill being lower from month to month, and that’s always a good thing. When you’re looking for energy-efficient windows, keep an eye out for the Energy Star label that will be stickered onto the window. This label proves that the window has passed all of the applicable standards to be deemed energy-efficient.

Low-E Coating

Another thing you might want to consider is a low-E coating for your windows. This coating will prevent damage caused by the UV rays of the sun. UV rays can end up causing your furniture and hardwood floors to fade over time, and a low-E coating prevents that.

Window Features

Windows cost a lot of money, and they are something that you’ll never want to cheap out on. Getting single-pane replacement windows are advised against because they don’t come with the same energy efficiency characteristics as double and triple-pane windows.

If you’re in the market for window replacement in North York, consider reaching out to HTR Windows and Doors today. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the professionalism, punctuality, and reputation of HTR Windows and Doors. They provide first-class service, honest and fair prices, and high-quality products.