How to keep your wigs happy? Do’s and Don’ts of Maintaining Them!

Just like our natural hair, our wigs need proper care and attention too for their longevity. To make things easier, we have enlisted some things to consider for maintaining hair wigs.

Understand the type and style of wig you are choosing

It is important to understand the benefits and drawbacks of the wig before buying. While a human hair wig bears strength and is highly resistant, it tends to tangle less and does not melt. However, synthetic wigs are easy on maintenance and styling.

No matter what style or material you purchase, a bob-shaped wig or a u-part wig, thoroughly read the instructions. Understand the distinction, styling, and maintenance process of human hair and a synthetic wig, before investing in one

Use of products and combs specially made for wigs

For maintaining wigs, make sure you’re buying products which are specially made for maintaining wigs. Usual hair products contain many chemicals that can easily harm the hair texture, especially when it comes to a synthetic one.

Washing requires special attention as well. Make sure you are washing the wig properly and softly.

Firstly, you start by detangling the wig using fingers or a wide comb. Next, start rinsing the wig under running cool water, apply shampoo, gently massage, and rinse it again until it is clean.

Let the wig naturally dry by keeping it on the stand. Avoid twisting and rubbing your wig. Just combing afterward will help detangle it.

Consult an expert

For styling your wig, it is advisable to consult an expert. There are various salons or qualified hair stylists that specialize in the shaping of wigs. Keep in mind that when you cut the hair short on your own, it’s not going to grow back, or it might melt in case there is too much heat because of different hair tools. So it is advisable to consult an expert for any modification needed on your wig.

Store them up!

When you are done with the wig, it is important to properly and securely store it. You can either use a mannequin head, a wig stand, or a hook, for keeping them in an upright position.

Also, make sure that it is properly draped to avoid getting them dusty.

Avoid using harsh sprays

We tend to use spray for maintaining the style of our hair dos. However, excessive use can make your wig greasy. A greasy wig is difficult to maintain as they get tangled. No matter what hair product you use, such as hair setting spray or shine spray, just don’t overuse it.

Avoid heating

We all use appliances that generate heat for styling, which can be pretty harmful to the wig, especially synthetic ones. So avoid exposing hair to high heat, as much as possible. Do go through the directions about the heat setting and using the appliances on the wig.

Avoid swimming and sleeping with your wig.

A wig should be cleaned properly. However, you should never sleep or shower with it on, as it can become messy and tangled.

Conclusion

Maintain your wigs exactly the way you maintain your natural hair by keeping them clean, moisturized, and detangled. It is recommended to use a hair cap to hide your natural hair. At the same time, while wearing a wig, either braid it or go for a bun styling to avoid tangling your hair strands.