Hengst filtration solutions for commercial vehicles

Quality filtration systems are essential for the optimal performance of commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles in Australia must withstand extreme weather and driving conditions to deliver cargo to their customers. Without quality air, oil and fuel filtration systems, you risk dealing with unnecessary downtime due to driver fatigue and unplanned roadside failures.

Hengst is a leading producer of high-performance filtration and fluid management systems for commercial vehicles. The company is famous for developing quality solutions that enhance driver comfort and vehicle performance. Continue reading if you would like to know more about Hengst and its filtration solutions for commercial vehicles in Australia.

Brief Overview of Hengst

In 1958, Walter Hengst started his company in Munster, Germany, to manufacture filtration systems for vehicles. He named the company Ing. Walter Hengst KG. Hengst’s company grew and achieved several milestones and industry firsts. These include developing the first cup oil filters with automated drain systems in 1988 and the first metal-free filter insert in 1993. Today, Hengst is a top supplier of filtration system aftermarket parts for trucks.

Hengst has maintained its integrity as an independent family-owned business. Today, in its third generation, Hengst employs more than 3,000 people and operates 11 locations around the globe. The company generates revenue of about 400 Million Euros a year. Below are Hengst’s main filtration system categories.

Hengst Air Filters

For optimal fuel combustion, your truck needs clean air to flow into the engine. Estimates show that an average commercial vehicle engine needs about 1,500 m3 of air per hour. For ideal performance, the particle content of your air intake should not exceed 50 mg/m3. Hengst air filters prevent foreign particles from contaminating the air-fuel mixture and compromising the power output of your engine.

Prevention of air impurities also enhances the performance of your mass airflow sensors that influence power distribution and fuel consumption. With high-quality Hengst air filters, you can be assured of cleaner engine operations, better fuel economy and longer-lasting engine components.

Hengst Cabin Filters

In the same way that your engine needs clean air, your driver also does. The health and comfort of your driver are paramount to the success of your commercial vehicle operations. Hengst cabin filters can eliminate particles as small as 3 µm (0.003 mm). As such, your driver is safe from about 100% of the dust, pollen and allergens in the air. They also filter odours and exhaust gases.

Hengst cabin filters contain an activated carbon layer that traps harmful gases in tiny pores that are 10,000 times finer than human hair. Due to the fine membranes of the Hengst cabin filters, they should be changed once or twice a year for optimal efficiency.

Hengst Oil Filters

Oil filters eliminate impurities from your lubrication fluid and coolants. Hengst fluid management systems use advanced technology to design filtration module housing that saves space and weight. Hengst oil filters are known to achieve the lowest flow resistances possible. Below are some of the features that make Hengst oil filters stand out from their competitors.

Cast connection channels

Intelligent control valve switching

Maximum installation flexibility

Reduced CO2 emissions

Long service life

To sum up, Hengst is a key player in the commercial vehicle filtration systems industry. The company also manufactures fuel filtration modules that can extend the life of diesel fuel injection systems. With Hengst filtration systems, you can improve the performance of your vehicle and lower its overall cost of ownership.