Why bed frame is so popular in Singapore

Although a bed frame is not a must-have item for Singaporeans, it is still popular in the bedroom due to its multiple benefits. Here are several reasons why bed frames are so popular in the bedroom.

1) Bed Frame Protects The Mattress

Singapore’s humid weather can make the bed sheet wet after touching it sometimes. This will result in a bad smell of the mattress over time. A bed frame with a dust cover can keep your mattress dry and sealed all night long, even though you are sweating profusely under the hot sun at noon or playing pool long into the night. Bed frames in Singapore also protect your mattress from wear and tear easily caused by pets scratching on it during midnight hours.

2) Bed Frame Can Be Personalized And Designed To Suit Your Bedroom

A stylish bed frame in the bedroom can help you improve the overall look of the bedroom. It adds color to the bedroom, complete with a bedsheet and cover. You can also make a bed frame unique by designing it yourself, whether painting, laminating, or even adding decals. Although the bed frame in Singapore is usually made of metal or wood, it can still look stylish if you paint it in vivid color, especially when combined with bedsheets and other accessories like carpet.

3) Bed Frame Can Be Fitted With Headboard

Adding a headboard to your bed frame will turn it into high-end furniture for your bedroom. You can choose a fabric or wooden headboard that suits your taste and budget when decorating a bed frame, especially if you are a bed frame fanatic who regularly decorates the bedroom.

4) Bed Frame Is Durable And Long Lasting

A bed frame is a long-lasting bed item for your bedroom. It is made from material that can last for years under normal circumstances. In particular, the wooden bed frame in Singapore has been used over decades by people all over the world because it is proven to be durable and lasting against accidents or any damages caused by pets or human beings.

5) Bed Frame Gives You A Comfortable Place To Sit Or Lie Down On When Your Kids Are Playing On The Mattress Or Carpet At Home

You do not have to worry about your kids hitting themselves on the hard floor when they fall from the bed frame. They will just fall onto the bed frame and be saved from the injury. Also, the bed frame provides a comfortable place to sit or lie down if you have guests who spend the night with you in a bedroom without bringing an extra bed along.

6) Metal Bed Frame Adds Coolness To Your Bed Room

Metal furniture is very popular among homeowners worldwide because it allows creative freedom when used as decor for home interior, especially bed frames. You can paint metal furniture in any color that suits your taste and choose from various types of metal to create a bed frame with high strength, resistance, and durability. Although some people complain about bed metal sometimes due to possible noise disturbance at midnight hours caused by moving bed, the metal bed frame is still one of the most popular bed frame materials in the bedroom market.

7) Bed Frame Is A Great Way To Add Storage Space To Your Bedroom

Bed frames can help you improve bedroom storage space by providing a bedside table solution. A bed frame with drawers, for example, is a good way to store clothes or bed sheets under the bed. You also have more options to choose from when purchasing a bed frame in Singapore made of wood rather than metal.

Conclusion:

A bed frame is a bed item that has been used for decades to add bedroom storage space and protect bed mattresses from all kinds of dirt and damage. It also helps improve bedroom decoration by adding color, style, and personality to the bed frame. A bed frame is one of the most versatile bed items that you should have in your bedroom.