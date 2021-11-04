BEST BOOKS FOR PROBLEM-SOLVING SKILLS

Problem-solving is one of the main problems of people, not only students but all the people in this world. Every people have a problem that needed to be solved. Have you ever thought of solving your problem in an easier way or solving your problem in a consumable time but surely be done? A person who is unable to deal with challenges is likely to have a very difficult life.

The problem-solving approach to teaching technology education curriculum closely resembles how technologists think about and approach problem-solving. This method allows students to participate in the development of a technological product. In technology education, however, problem-solving methodologies are typically focused on concepts rather than processes. (Hennessy, McCormick & Murphy, 1993)

CMA Consulting has highlighted and presented five examples of great problem-solving books:

The first is Nat Greene’s STOP GUESSING: The 9 Behaviors of Great Issue Solvers, which outlines nine methods for solving a problem correctly and effectively. Stop guessing and start sniffing the problem; embrace your ignorance; know what kind of problem you’re dealing with and what problem you’re dealing with; dive into the fundamentals; don’t rely on experts; always believe in simple solutions; make a fact-based decision, and keep on track. THINK SMARTER by Michael Kallet is the second greatest book for issue solving. It is about critical thinking and improving problem-solving and decision-making. The third book is PROBLEM-SOLVING 101 by Ken Watanabe, which is aimed at a younger audience but is also useful for anyone who wants to improve their problem-solving skills. It teaches how to uncover the fundamental cause, create and test hypotheses, make smarter decisions, and apply a reasoning tree, among other things. Morgan D. Jones’s THE THINKER’S TOOL KIT contains 14 strong problem-solving approaches. This book does not believe in the concept of trial and error. That, according to this text, is ineffective. This book will teach us 14 ways for solving problems quickly. Last but not least, Sandy Pokras’ SYSTEMATIC Issue-SOLVING AND DECISION-MAKING is a step-by-step method for problem-solving skills. It is a book for a group of people who are dealing with a six-step challenge. Recognition, labeling, analysis, optical solutions, decision-making, and action planning are all steps in the problem-solving process. This book can be used if you need step-by-step instruction on how to address problems with a group or organization.

Nowadays, understanding what books to read when you are having difficulty is very significant and beneficial; it advises you on how to deal with the problem and make it easier; and the next time you have a problem, you will know how to deal with it properly, whether alone or in a group. It is always better to ask a friend if they know how to handle a problem, and if they do not and you are knowledgeable about it, it is better to share it with them and give them some ideas so that their lives can be as easy as yours, and then the cycle begins to spread, knowing problem-solving skills.