Best gaming systems of 2021

A new era of next-generation gaming systems has started. Do you want to search your gaming system?

Good choice, but there are many gaming systems available in the market famous for their own niches, features, and power. So, which one should you choose? No problem.

Let us help you with this guide to view computers in a different way.

In this article, we will analyze the gaming system in the market and provide you with some of the best from the market.

Gaming System

A gaming system is a device that is used to play virtual video games.

Today gaming consoles have evolved beyond the original one. Now you can stream online videos, record your games and play online with your friends.

They also have in their voice commands, support web search and support popular applications such as YouTube, Netflix.

Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are the Best Gaming Console Providers in the Market. The best gaming Consoles are always one of them.

In this article, we will review the best Gaming systems by these three companies.

Best gaming systems 2021

Gaming consoles we will Discuss in this article:

Best Gaming System 2021

Xbox series X

Playstation 5

Nintendo Switch

Other Recommended Gaming System

Xbox series S

Nintendo Switch light

Playstation 4 pro.

Microsoft Xbox Series X

The new Xbox series x is the most powerful feature-packed gaming console known by Microsoft with eight-core CPU 12 teraflops, GPU, and ultra-fast memory and storage. It has made me in this review first position.

What makes a more powerful hardware 4k gaming experience AP as resolution compatibility and cloud gaming best for players who want to play many new games with eight times better performance than Xbox One.

Price: INR 49,900.

Company: Microsoft

Launched: November 2020

Features:

Dimensions: 151*151*310mm

Weight: 4.44 kg

Connections: HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi

New controller with a share button

CP- OCta-core custom Zen 2 CPU

Memory: 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs

2160p 60fps (120fps possible)

8k support for future use

Pros

Powerful Consol

Superfast loading time

Compatible to 4k gaming at 60fps

Compatible with 120fps gaming for future

Runs silent and smooth

Cons

No rechargeable Controller battery

Big and acquires more space

No Dolby Vision

Best for: For players who want to play many games in the best graphics.

What makes us better than the previous: Its graphic performance is 8 times more than Xbox One.

What makes it unique: Most powerful Xbox available.

Sony PlayStation 5

This one is from the Sony PlayStation series. This one is the latest gaming system with top-notch gaming technology. It has smooth, sharp, and high-resolution graphics.

Price: INR 89,900

Company: Sony

Launched: November 2020

Features:

Dimensions: 15.4” * 4.1 * 10.2* “

GPU- AMD Radeon RDNA 2 ( 10.3 TFLOPS)

CPU- AMD Ryzen (Octa-core Zen2 CPU)

Storage: 825 GB SSD

Optical Drive:

Weight: 9.9 lbs

Connections: Ethernet, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.1

New Dual Sense Controller, battery: 1560 mAH, built-in microphone, speaker motion sensors.

120 fps possible, compatible 8k for future.

Pros

120 fbs enable

Silent Running

best user experience

fast loading time

free games

40k 60 Mbps game support

gorgeous new user interface

Space x design

Media support Netflix, amazon prime video, Apple TV, Disney +

Cons

Low storage of only 825 GB (667 GB available for user)

huge size

mostly cost

No Dolby Vision

Best for: Best for pubg players

What makes us better from previous: Five times better graphical output from PlayStation four.

What makes it unique: faster graphic power than any other console in the market.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch is one of the most versatile gaming consoles you have ever buy. It is classic for diverse gaming. Also, with this game console, you can play the game from your home anywhere in the world.

Price: INR 25,910.

Company: Nintendo

Year launched: March 2017

Features:

Dimensions: 4” * 9.4” * 55”

Display Screen of 6.2 inch 720p

Weight: 0.88 Lbs

CPU: Nvidia Custom Tegra Procesor

GPU: Nvidia Custom Tegra Processor

Two Controllers Joy-Cons

32 GB on-board Storage

720p of Portable resolution

1080p of Tv-based resolution

Battery range of 4.5-9 hours.

Pros

Portable Design

Travel-friendly

1080p 60fps graphics

No costly Accessories

Low Cost

Cons

No Preloaded games

No streaming apps

Low Storage 32 GB only

No ethernet only supports wifi

Graphics are not as good as others

Best for: People who want to enjoy games while travelling.

What makes it unique: Its Versatility

Other Gaming System

Microsoft Xbox Series S

PlayStation 4 Pro

Nintendo Switch Lite

Conclusion

These are some of the best gaming Systems 2021 available in the market. You can choose the best Gaming system according to your choice.

I hope this article helps you to solve your problem. Do wait any more and buy a Gaming system.

Ready, Steady and gaming on.