Best gaming systems of 2021

Gaming System
A gaming system is a device that is used to play virtual video games.
Today gaming consoles have evolved beyond the original one. Now you can stream online videos, record your games and play online with your friends.
They also have in their voice commands, support web search and support popular applications such as YouTube, Netflix.
Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are the Best Gaming Console Providers in the Market. The best gaming Consoles are always one of them.
In this article, we will review the best Gaming systems by these three companies.
Best gaming systems 2021
Microsoft Xbox Series X
The new Xbox series x is the most powerful feature-packed gaming console known by Microsoft with eight-core CPU 12 teraflops, GPU, and ultra-fast memory and storage. It has made me in this review first position.
What makes a more powerful hardware 4k gaming experience AP as resolution compatibility and cloud gaming best for players who want to play many new games with eight times better performance than Xbox One.
Price: INR 49,900.
Company: Microsoft
Launched: November 2020
Features:
- Dimensions: 151*151*310mm
- Weight: 4.44 kg
- Connections: HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- New controller with a share button
- CP- OCta-core custom Zen 2 CPU
- Memory: 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM
- GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs
- 2160p 60fps (120fps possible)
- 8k support for future use
Pros
- Powerful Consol
- Superfast loading time
- Compatible to 4k gaming at 60fps
- Compatible with 120fps gaming for future
- Runs silent and smooth
Cons
- No rechargeable Controller battery
- Big and acquires more space
- No Dolby Vision
Best for: For players who want to play many games in the best graphics.
What makes us better than the previous: Its graphic performance is 8 times more than Xbox One.
What makes it unique: Most powerful Xbox available.
Sony PlayStation 5
This one is from the Sony PlayStation series. This one is the latest gaming system with top-notch gaming technology. It has smooth, sharp, and high-resolution graphics.
Price: INR 89,900
Company: Sony
Launched: November 2020
Features:
- Dimensions: 15.4” * 4.1 * 10.2* “
- GPU- AMD Radeon RDNA 2 ( 10.3 TFLOPS)
- CPU- AMD Ryzen (Octa-core Zen2 CPU)
- Storage: 825 GB SSD
- Optical Drive:
- Weight: 9.9 lbs
- Connections: Ethernet, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.1
- New Dual Sense Controller, battery: 1560 mAH, built-in microphone, speaker motion sensors.
- 120 fps possible, compatible 8k for future.
Pros
- 120 fbs enable
- Silent Running
- best user experience
- fast loading time
- free games
- 40k 60 Mbps game support
- gorgeous new user interface
- Space x design
- Media support Netflix, amazon prime video, Apple TV, Disney +
Cons
- Low storage of only 825 GB (667 GB available for user)
- huge size
- mostly cost
- No Dolby Vision
Best for: Best for pubg players
What makes us better from previous: Five times better graphical output from PlayStation four.
What makes it unique: faster graphic power than any other console in the market.
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch is one of the most versatile gaming consoles you have ever buy. It is classic for diverse gaming. Also, with this game console, you can play the game from your home anywhere in the world.
Price: INR 25,910.
Company: Nintendo
Year launched: March 2017
Features:
- Dimensions: 4” * 9.4” * 55”
- Display Screen of 6.2 inch 720p
- Weight: 0.88 Lbs
- CPU: Nvidia Custom Tegra Procesor
- GPU: Nvidia Custom Tegra Processor
- Two Controllers Joy-Cons
- 32 GB on-board Storage
- 720p of Portable resolution
- 1080p of Tv-based resolution
- Battery range of 4.5-9 hours.
Pros
- Portable Design
- Travel-friendly
- 1080p 60fps graphics
- No costly Accessories
- Low Cost
Cons
- No Preloaded games
- No streaming apps
- Low Storage 32 GB only
- No ethernet only supports wifi
- Graphics are not as good as others
Best for: People who want to enjoy games while travelling.
What makes it unique: Its Versatility
Conclusion
These are some of the best gaming Systems 2021 available in the market. You can choose the best Gaming system according to your choice.
