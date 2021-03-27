Necessary Items That Must Be On Every Park But Often Overlooked

Most people think of parks as nice green areas where they take their walks, bring children to play, and go for a run. But parks are so much more. They affect the environment and the whole community more than you think while also helping the economic growth and creating safer neighborhoods. Don’t forget about tourism and the stimulation of community involvement as well.

A green space in your neighborhood gives better living conditions and clean air for everyone that lives nearby. Only one acre of trees provides oxygen for 18 people a day. Taking care of nature is our responsibility as human beings. Nature helps with anxiety, depression, stress, and many other mental problems. Spending time outdoors has many benefits for your physical health, too. For example – lower blood pressure, increased white blood cells, and improved immune system.

So, what does a park need to provide all these amazing features? There are many items every park needs that are often overlooked. Today we will explore everything about park equipment, so, if you are curious, please continue reading.

Bike Racks

Our society is shifting toward sustainable living and the increased number of people that choose cycling over cars is the best proof of it. But if cycling is just your hobby and a form of recreation it’s likely you would ride your bike in a nearby park. Riding a bike can be a great exercise and it has many benefits for your mental and physical health.

However, imagine you need to leave your bicycle for an hour to engage in another activity but you can’t find a bike rack to park it safely. This item is essential, but still often overlooked.

It’s one of the easiest and most economical solutions for short-term parking and it’s completely free for users in public areas. Bike racks must be high-quality and cut and assembled with care. Some American manufactured commercial bike racks exist in many parks, schools, golf courses, and even office complexes, and they can accommodate a variety of bike shapes and sizes. There are many types of bike racks – from U-rack, Wave, Grid, and Spiral to Bollard and Double decker. Nowadays you can find numerous unique, colorful, and innovative designs that make the park look more visually pleasant, cheerful, and fun.

Picnic Tables

A nicely made picnic area is the best way for people to socialize and enjoy their time in the park. Having lunch with your family outdoors on weekends or drinks with your friends is a great experience. Still, some parks don’t have eating areas which is a shame.

A good-looking picnic table is perfect for a family or group of friends to sit, chat, and snack. If there is a grilling area in the park – even better! Everybody loves barbeques and summer parties and the best thing is you don’t have to make a reservation. Your dinner table is just around the corner in your park.

Outdoor Gym

It’s a busy world today and people find it difficult to squeeze fitness into their schedules. Especially nowadays, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s almost impossible to go to the gym in most countries. Still, exercise is important for your health, so what’s the answer?

An outdoor gym in the park is a great way to promote healthy living. Having the option to exercise outside is essential and a park equipped with fitness gear is an amazing solution. If you have never tried getting in shape while breathing fresh air and soaking up some sunshine for Vitamin D, you don’t know what you are missing.

A quality park gym should feature:

Push-up station

Pull-up bars

Dual Abductor Station

Parallel Bar Station

Dual Leg Press

All-in-One Fitness Kits

Chest Press

It’s important to stay motivated and exercising in nature with your friends is the best way to do it.

Swing Set

If you try to remember your childhood you will, at some point, definitely think of a swing. Begging your parents to push you, gripping the chains, and flying on a swing is probably one of the best feelings we experience as kids. Still, many parks don’t have a swing set, although it is amazing for the children. Not to mention that it has many benefits when it comes to the development of motor skills.

Parks are great for recreation, relaxing, and spending time in nature with your loved ones. They are also convenient because almost every neighborhood has one and you don’t need to travel for miles to enjoy a lovely outdoor experience. Take care of the environment, nourish green areas, plants, flowers, and trees, so that your children can live on a healthy planet in the future.