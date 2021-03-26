Top 6 Unforgettable Caribbean Travel Destinations

The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have directly hit the travel and tourism industry. Adventurers can’t move around, and travel destinations see little to no tourists. But the world still loves exotic travel locations, and the Caribbean islands are some of the most exquisite on earth.

The Caribbean countries have strategically opened their shores to tourists. This option is excellent for anyone seeking the warm ambiance and sea breeze of the Caribbean. So if you want to know the choicest Caribbean travel destinations, you should start from these:

Long Island, The Bahamas

Long Island is one of The Bahamas’ districts. It is a famous destination for travelers because of its scenic views. There are other islands in the Bahamas, but most travelers wouldn’t go there without stopping by Long Island. That is because Long island has gorgeous beaches, palm trees and marine sinkholes all along its 80-mile stretch.

The water surrounding the island is also beautiful and you can explore it in various ways. You could rent charter boats or kayaks to take you across the water. You could also test your fishing skills and see if you can make a catch. Whether you’re checking out the coral reefs, sunbathing, photographing iguanas or deep-sea fishing, you’re bound to have a swell time at Long Island.

Cartagena, Colombia

Few islands in the Caribbean can compare to Colombia when it comes to tourist spots. People have begun overcoming Colombia’s stereotypes, including drug use and violence. More tourists travel to Colombia every year and they always leave thoroughly impressed. Among their favorite destinations to visit in Colombia is Cartagena.

Cartagena is a beautiful, well-preserved colonial destination in Colombia. It has a walled city that looks nothing like you’d find in the 21st century. Several colonial buildings make tourists swoon, and some restaurants serve the best food Colombia offers. If you are in Cartagena, you can stay in any of the luxury hotels available and meet Colombian women.

Tayrona National Natural Park, Colombia

If you want some time away from Cartagena’s urban setting, you can visit the Tayrona National Natural Park in northern Colombia. The park is as close as you can get to nature in Colombia. It has rainforests and tall palm trees accentuating its coastal lagoons.

The park is in a remote part of town, but more tourists learn about its existence. Everybody wants to bask on its beaches, admire beautiful Colombian women, and snorkel in its clear waters. It is an ideal destination if you want to retreat into the arms of nature but watch out for mosquitoes.

St. Thomas, Virgin Islands

Fans of Caribbean vacations will love visiting St. Thomas in the U.S Virgin Islands. This area is undergoing rejuvenation. For instance, the Ritz-Carlton hotel has been renovated and is now a fan-favorite. The site is bustling with life and new energy

You can also find several exquisite resorts for couples and fun-seekers. The destination is accessible by air and has various top-end beaches for ideal relaxation. St. Thomas represents a new flame in an old burner, and if you’re looking for a good time, you should go there.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Jamaica is one destination that almost every tourist has on their checklist. Foreigners are always mesmerized by its beaches and palm trees in Hollywood movies. But visiting the island in person is an irreplaceable experience, especially if you stop at Montenegro Bay. That is why many Europeans buy plane tickets for holidays in Jamaica annually. The Bay has the finest Caribbean beaches, golf courses and homely resorts. The Half Moon resort is the latest addition to why you should be on your way to Jamaica right now.

The Island of Grenada

If you are searching for a quiet luxury hotspot in the Caribbean islands, Grenada is the place to be. It may not be as popular as other destinations on this list, but it provides some of the most memorable experiences. It is elegant and tranquil. Its laid-back ambiance and luxurious hotels attract some of the top brands, which further cements its place on this list. Grenada gives tourists a glimpse of what luxury in the Caribbean used to be.

Final Thoughts

The Caribbean is home to some of the most scenic destinations on Earth. As travel restrictions get lifted, foreigners looking for new experiences should look towards these islands. There is no way you can go wrong if you visit any of the six locations on this list.