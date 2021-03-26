Library’s Online Podcast Club Focuses On Earth Day In April

The Podcast Club at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will focus on “Earth Day” in April. The Podcast Club meeting will take place online via Webex, so listeners throughout the area can participate from the comfort and safety of home.

Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to get together to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.

The next meeting of the University Branch Library Podcast Club will take place on Monday, April 19, beginning at 5:30 pm. A link to the Webex meeting will be emailed to all who register.

A direct link to the podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:

“ Earth Day, Every Day ” – The Sustainable Minimalists (20 minutes).Hear five action steps to take to begin an eco-minimalist journey. Those looking to up their sustainability game will discover five advanced strategies.

" Conservation Technology with Shah Selbe " – Ologies with Alie Ward (83 minutes). Conservation Technologist Shah Selbe chats about saving the planet with some well-intentioned technology. Wind turbines, solar cars, and all the ways in which sensors, drones, recycled smartphones, and real-time data reporting can help conserve species, spaces, and communities that are threatened. Hear inspiring tales of travel, art, adventure, and putting engineering to good use from a former rocket-science-turned-professional do-gooder.

" Recycling with Helen Lowman " – Wild Ideas Worth Living (35 minutes).Helen Lowman, President & CEO of Keep America Beautiful, is an expert on the background of the recycling industry. Hear some common recycling myths, as well as tips and tricks for recycling properly.

" China Doesn't Want Your Trash " – Why It Matters (20 minutes).For years, China processed more than half of the world's recycling. Then, in 2018, it stopped. Things have gotten messy since then.

"The End of Trash with Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle and Loop" – Masters of Good (35 minutes). Tom Szaky is the founder and CEO of TerraCycle, a social enterprise that specializes in recycling hard-to-recycle materials, tackling waste management from different angles. Additionally, Tom recently launched a global circular-shopping platform called Loop where people can buy products from major consumer brands like Hӓagen-Dazs®ice cream or Dove® shampoo in reusable containers. We talked about the impact of COVID-19 on the garbage crisis, the business of recycling – how it works and what drives it — the future of circular economy, the power of consumers and how we can positively influence governments to pass regulations, and much more.