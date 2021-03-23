Top 5 online betting platforms

Online betting is a rising phenomenon in India. It has grown rapidly in the last year or so, with numerous players entering the market. However, in the absence of a regulatory, the Indian audience is skeptical about these betting platforms given the legitimacy and finds it difficult to choose the right platform. An online betting site is a platform that allows people to wager money on the outcome of sporting events. In India, punters could bet on several sports including, cricket, football, tennis, and more. The betting platforms also offer online casinos, card games like poker and rummy to the Indian punters. Here we will talk about such 5 platforms that provide the best service in the Indian market.

10Bet

Founded in 2003, 10Bet is licensed by the gaming commission of Malta. It is already an established international brand in the betting realms. 10Bet initially focused on the Asian markets, and they now have entered India as well. They offer a unique approach with the fast markets to live betting. 10 Bet offer joining bonus to the India players and accept the payments with Visa, MasterCard, credit, and debit cards. However, they don’t accept the payments in INR yet, and you have to make the payments in a foreign currency.

Bet365

Established in 2000, Bet365 is the most renowned name in the world of sports betting. They offer an extremely intuitive and user-friendly interface to the users. Their interface is super-fast, which allows you to get around the website quickly. They offer a huge selection of leagues and markets, including cricket. They deal in INR and have a host of payment methods available for the Indian punters. They also have set up customer support to cater to the grievances of the Indian players.

ComeOn

ComeOn was established in 2010, but Cherry AB acquired it in 2016. Cherry AB is based in Sweden, and it is one of the biggest gaming companies on the planet. Cherry AB was also acquired by UK private equity firm Bridgepoint in 2019. ComeOn Indiais an elegant SBTech sportsbook platform. They are extensively covering the sports Indians love. They offer the easiest payment methods for the Indian punters, including NetBanking, UPI payments, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, and Neteller. Yes, they deal in the INR as well. Their features like weekly odds boost and combos of the week help them stand out from the rest.

Dafabet

Founded in 2004, Dafabet is one of the biggest online betting platforms in Asia, and the government of the Philippines regulates it. It is a world-known brand as Dafabet is the sponsor of Celtic FC of the Scottish Premiership, and they also deal with several English Premier League clubs. Dafabet Bettinghas now entered the Indian market and looking to expand in a big way. Dafabet accepts INR and the payment methods include local bank transfers, e-wallets, Skrill, and Neteller. They offer their website in two additional languages – Hindi and Telugu.

MarathonBet

Established in 1997, MarathonBet is a household name among football fans. But you don’t have to worry if you are a cricket fan as they have entered the Indian market offer cricket betting as well. They deal in the Indian currency, and the payment methods include Visa, Bank Transfer, EcoPayz, Skrill, and Neteller. MarathonBet is known for its unique AdvanceBet feature, which is truly unique. They also offer high odds consistently for all sports and betting markets.