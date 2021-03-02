Wreaths Across America Mobile Exhibit Team to Visit Katy

American Legion Post 164 and Auxiliary to Host at Camping World

Wreaths Across America ( www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org ) was founded by a couple Morrill and Karen Worcester with the simple idea of placing a surplus of wreaths at the Veterans Memorial at Arlington Cemetery in 2005. This gesture spawned a national movement of volunteers who now gather in small towns and major cities across America to remember our veterans who have served and passed on, never to be forgotten for their sacrifice and service to our great nation.

The century old American Legion, comprised of war-time veterans, has adopted the mission to: Remember, Honor and Teach others about the legacy of these elite men and women who swore a duty to our nation.

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit

Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Time: 9am to 4pm

Cost: FREE to the public, Covid-19 compliant

Location: Camping World – 27905 Katy Freeway, Katy, Texas 77494

Parking: Free parking

Katy resident and Commander James “Jim” McGuire of the American Legion Post 164 was instrumental in arranging for the tour stop, because he happens to be employed at Camping World in Katy.

“I am really honored to have this exhibit come to our area. We tried to get it a few months ago, but the Covid-19 lockdown prevented our plan and coming off the arctic freeze, we are hoping to see members of the community come out and learn about Wreaths Across America and their mission,” said Jim.

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit brings to heart the true purpose of why we all do what we do – bring local communities and our military together to share stories of patriotism and love of country, to help TEACH the next generation about service and sacrifice, and to HONOR and REMEMBER those veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The American Legion Post 164 in Katy meets every 4th Wednesday starting at 6:30PM for a social mixer and then business meeting at 7:30PM at 22125 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, Texas. The gathering is open to current members and new prospective members.

The American Legion was founded in 1919 in Indianapolis, Indiana and has gone on to create an illustrious history established on four pillars – Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth.