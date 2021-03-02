Learn About Senior-Living Options At Libraries’ Video Conference

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a special online program, “The Truth About Senior-Living Options” – a program in the Senior Series for older adults and their family members — on Friday, March 19, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon.

This program will be a virtual session presented via Webex; it will NOT be in person. Participants who register for the event will be emailed a link to a Webex meeting, and they may join the discussion from the comfort and safety of home.

Liz McNeel, a senior real-estate specialist and certified senior-housing professional, will lead a panel discussion on the benefits offered by senior-living communities, costs and associated services, and the differences between independent living, assisted living, memory-care facilities, and long-term care options.