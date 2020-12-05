What You Need to Know Before Embarking on an Extended Vacation

While most of us are familiar with the expression “too much of a good thing,” we rarely apply this sentiment to vacations. Dessert? Sure. Tropical destinations thousands of miles away from our mentally-exhausting cubicles? Absolutely not.

However, it’s important to note that while some vacationers could tour a culturally-rich destination for months (if they could manage to get their hands on an infinite supply of PTO, of course), others are very susceptible to travel burnout. That said, it’s vital to remember that extended vacations aren’t for the faint of heart and require thorough preparation.

In light of the above, reference the below handy tips before hitting the road for an extended vacation.

Consider bringing your vehicle

When it comes to vacations, the overall cost depends on restaurant choice, accommodation, transportation, and entertainment. According to the Consumer Expenditure Survey, on average, it will cost you between $144 and $271 per day while on vacation. Of course, this is just an average as some vacationers spend $0 on accommodation, especially when hosted by friends or family.

And because a penny saved is a penny earned, you might want to keep your vacation costs to a minimum. That said, you might want to bring your car with you. Unlike rideshare services (that can cost a small fortune), with your vehicle at your side, all you’ll need is a quick gas refill, and you’ll be good to go. Furthermore, having your car with you adds a layer of convenience. While there are taxi-hailing apps, the convenience of piling your kids into the backseat and hitting the town whenever the mood strikes is unbeatable.

You’ll need to fend off travel burnout consciously

Your long-awaited vacation can turn into a nightmare if travel burnout takes a toll on you. Are you wondering how you can tell you have travel burnout? If you find yourself highly irritable, unusually sleepy, or losing desire suddenly, these are all tell-tale signs that travel burnout is creeping in.

The good news is that you can alleviate travel burnout by taking the following precautions:

Plan ahead (and don’t overpack your itinerary)

Slow down (there’s only too much you can do within the short period)

Keep your eyes peel for peaceful and low-energy attractions

If possible, avoid the hassle and bustle of the city on the days you notice “symptoms.”

Have a quality sleep

Eating healthy

Document your trip to learn from pitfalls

Travel burnout is real, and it isn’t a long-trip exclusive. You can experience burnout on short trips if you step off the plane with a negative mindset or have an unpleasant experience at your destination of choice.

Pros and cons of long-term vacations

Anyone who has sipped artisan cocktails on a beachfront resort understands the healing properties of tropical waters and their ability to recharge your mental battery. Not can vacation improve your mental and physical health, boost your mood, and enhance your general well-being. These getaways can refill your emotional fuel tank and restore your passion for day-to-day work responsibilities.

Having studied these benefits, you might ask whether you should take a short or long vacation. If you have your heart set on taking an extended vacation, you’ll need to examine the pros in-depth and plan sufficiently.

The pros of long-term vacation are:

Bad weather doesn’t matter that much

When you’re on vacation, bad weather can ruin your stay. However, when you’re traveling an area for months at a time, you won’t feel inclined to throw a full-blown tantrum when you discover that it’s raining outside (and successfully raining on your parade).

When spending several months in your chosen destination, you have enough chances to make up for the lost time should a storm take place.

Less pressure

With an extended vacation, you won’t feel suffocated by the pressure to visit as many tourist attractions as possible within a short period. Clogging your vacation schedule leads to fatigue, which is counterproductive.

When you’re on the road for a while, you have ample time to explore these landmarks and must-visit attractions while immersing yourself in the local culture.

You see much more

When embarking on a month-long trip, you get to spread your exploratory tentacles beyond popular tourist attractions. You can visit remote areas and other avenues that you wouldn’t encounter during a short stay.

You don’t have to worry about travel days

The amount of time spent on the road can be significant. Fortunately, you don’t have to pay much attention to the time spent commuting from one location to another during extended vacations.

Cons of long-term vacations

Like everything else, long-term vacations have cons, which include:

It’s tiresome

It can be boring

You have to laundry for yourself

It can affect your health negatively when relying on public transportation

In conclusion

Vacationing is one of the surest ways to relax and recharge. If you’ve been postponing your vacation, start today. It’s never too late to start. Whether you choose to go for a short or extended vacation, you’ll feel rejuvenated, and you are likely to form a routine from thereon.